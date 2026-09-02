James Talarico's Visit to Cracker Barrel Shows How Out of Touch He Really Is

In case you needed more proof that James Talarico is radical and out of touch with Texans, we present to you this video of Talarico visiting a Cracker Barrel. He not only looks out of place, he also acts like this restaurant — which has 55 locations in Texas — is the wilds of Africa. Cracker Barrel serves roughly 230 million people every year, this isn't some groundbreaking trip.

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OMG, look at how out of place that weirdo James Talarico looks like at a Cracker Barrel restaurant!



This is cringe on steroids! pic.twitter.com/OVZfegrvO3 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) September 2, 2026

And what's up with that country music? He's trying so hard to seem normal that it makes us cringe with embarrassment for him.

This is the equivalent of Charles Manson attending Catholic Mass...same vibe...@jamestalarico has never set foot in Cracker Barrel before...it's like he's being exposed to gamma radiation... https://t.co/xCxScsg56G — Tony Shaffer 🇺🇲☢️ (@tspooky) September 2, 2026

Truly.

This is the equivalent of Charles Manson attending Catholic Mass...same vibe...@jamestalarico has never set foot in Cracker Barrel before...it's like he's being exposed to gamma radiation... https://t.co/xCxScsg56G — Tony Shaffer 🇺🇲☢️ (@tspooky) September 2, 2026

Apparently, Talarico is.

Do his people know how stupid this looks? Do they think people on the fence are going to say, “Oh, well, even though he thinks there are six genders, if he eats at Cracker Barrel, he’s got my vote”.😆😆 https://t.co/XXLvu6kOfZ — lynn (@lynnnnnntayyyyy) September 2, 2026

This cannot and should not change people's minds. Talarico supports abortion on demand, the gender mutilation of children, says capitalism is an oppressive system that must be dismantled, and he hates Christianity despite professing to be a Christian. He's too radical for Texas and this trip to Cracker Barrel showed how out of touch he really is.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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