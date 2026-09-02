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James Talarico's Visit to Cracker Barrel Shows How Out of Touch He Really Is

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 02, 2026 7:30 PM
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James Talarico's Visit to Cracker Barrel Shows How Out of Touch He Really Is
Townhall Media

In case you needed more proof that James Talarico is radical and out of touch with Texans, we present to you this video of Talarico visiting a Cracker Barrel. He not only looks out of place, he also acts like this restaurant — which has 55 locations in Texas — is the wilds of Africa. Cracker Barrel serves roughly 230 million people every year, this isn't some groundbreaking trip.

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And what's up with that country music? He's trying so hard to seem normal that it makes us cringe with embarrassment for him.

Truly.

Apparently, Talarico is.

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This cannot and should not change people's minds. Talarico supports abortion on demand, the gender mutilation of children, says capitalism is an oppressive system that must be dismantled, and he hates Christianity despite professing to be a Christian. He's too radical for Texas and this trip to Cracker Barrel showed how out of touch he really is.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABORTION | CHRISTIANITY | JAMES TALARICO | TEXAS
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