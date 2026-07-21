Did James Talarico Really Make Fun of Childhood Dyslexia?

The James Talarico campaign is not going well at all. He desperately wants to be the next Senator from Texas, but he's got Jasmine Crockett supporters yelling at him at campaign stops now, and every day Talarico is changing his positions to better appeal to Texas voters.

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Now, in an interview with Just the News, Texas State Rep. Steve Toth is describing how Talarico once mocked him for having childhood dyslexia. Talarico's despicable attack came when State Rep. Toth introduced the Beckley Wilson Act (TX HB3928). That legislation improves how public schools evaluate and teach students with dyslexia, and it's named for then-12-year-old Beckley Wilson, who testified to the Texas House Public Education Committee about her struggles in Texas Public Schools as a student with dyslexia.

The Beckley Wilson Act was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2023.

In his interview, Toth described Talarico's arrival to the Texas House and his behavior.

"This is a guy that came into the House in 2019 and he was one of the most caustic—we're going to show video of him of who he was when he first came in. He was not this congenial, nice, sweet, kind boy-next-door. He was this caustic, angry little man that came in that decided in 2025, when he came back into the Texas House, that he was going to run for the Senate," Toth said.

"He just did this makeover," Toth continued, "where all of a sudden he's in seminary, he wants to be a pastor, and ... I said this to my wife when I first met him, I said he's the darkest soul I've ever met. That was back in 2019.

"It's funny, we passed legislation in 2023 that, Texas was the very first one. 80 percent of people in ... prisons across the United States are functionally illiterate; 75 percent of them are dyslexic," Toth noted. "And we passed legislation, a parental rights bill, that allows parents to decide if they want their kid tested for dyslexia. At the microphone, you know, I struggled with dyslexia as a child. And he actually used that against me when questioning me from the back mic."

"He goes, 'You can read. Oh, that's right, you can't read. That's right, Rep. Toth.' I mean, he's that kind of nasty, kind of just small-minded, mean-spirited kind of thing. This is who this guy is. He's not a kind person, he's not a nice person. He's going to be an awful, awful ... if he ever gets elected, he'll be the worst thing that ever happens to the United States. And I think Democrats are going to wear this around their neck from the East Coast to the West Coast, who James Talarico really is," Toth said.

Toth is also the candidate for the 2nd Congressional District in Texas, following a primary win over Rep. Dan Crenshaw back in the March Republican primary. In addition to his legislation on better addressing childhood dyslexia, Toth penned landmark legislation to ban both Critical Race Theory and the social transitioning of children in Texas schools. He also authored an amendment to ban foreign adversaries like Iran and China from owning land in his state, expanded the use of tax dollars for water development projects to improve water security, and authored a bill to protect Texans' Second Amendment rights during natural disasters.

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That's a stark contrast from James Talarico, who is running on a far-left platform that involves ending the Texas oil and gas industry, radical veganism, embracing the trans agenda, and hating Christianity. On top of that, it turns out that James Talarico, for all his grandstanding, is just not a nice person. He made fun of State Rep. Steve Toth's childhood struggle with dyslexia and—by extension—insulted all the Americans who live with dyslexia. Texas voters deserve to have a decent person represent them in the U.S. Senate, and that's not James Talarico.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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