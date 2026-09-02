Colin Kaepernick Is Still Whining About the NFL

It's been more than a decade since Colin Kaepernick decided to politicize the NFL and "take a knee" during the National Anthem. Kaepernick did that to highlight "social injustice" and racism, which was interesting coming from a guy who was adopted and raised in relative privilege by his white parents.

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The problem with Kaepernick was this: he was on his employer's time. You do not get to insert your political activism into your job and expect to keep that job for long. But Kaepernick is still complaining about being "blackballed" by the NFL.

Colin Kaepernick says NFL is 'actively blackballing me' 10 years after kneeling controversy https://t.co/XAFK03Z9PS pic.twitter.com/i5el5bOPFQ — New York Post (@nypost) September 1, 2026

Here's more:

The 38-year-old Kaepernick, who led the 49ers to a Super Bowl after the 2012 season, hasn’t played since the 2016 season finale, an exile that began not long after he started taking a knee during the national anthem to highlight social injustices. “I’m not gonna support an organization that one, is actively blackballing me, but two, has targeted my brothers who have been protesting as part of this as well,” Kaepernick said. Kaepernick and former teammate Eric Reid, who knelt alongside Kaepernick, sued the NFL citing collusion. The two sides settled in early 2019. During a hiatus that eventually became a retirement, Kaepernick has stayed busy. His “Know Your Rights” camps are designed to educate young people and his foundation helps pay for independent autopsies, including recently for Mississippi teenager Nolan Wells.

He's also 38 years old, and not exactly prime NFL material anymore

Yes, he did compare the NFL combine and draft process to a slave auction in a 2021 Netflix documentary. Right, because slaves got signed to multi-million dollar contracts.

So which is it: is it a slave auction or is the NFL cruel for not hiring Kaepernick?

“…to highlight social injustices.” If Kaepernick’s agent wrote this, nice work. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) September 2, 2026

Yeah, that's some framing on what Kaepernick did.

The same vibes, honestly.

Colin, you're gonna be 39 years old this season. Most NFL quarterbacks retire by their mid 30s. You chose to quit your job w/ the 49ers and become a political activist. You're the reason your career ended. https://t.co/e9efvsMNI5 — Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) September 2, 2026

Kaepernick made choices.

He was an average quarterback who quickly burned out, known more for his running than his arm. He was also poison in the locker room. Even though they would get glowing press from the leftists sports media, no team wants him because he offers nothing of value to existence. https://t.co/pG9yFfJeEF — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 2, 2026

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And that's why the NFL won't touch him. They'll tolerate a lot from players if they're decent. Kaepernick was an okay quarterback, but his behavior on the sidelines and off the field was enough to make NFL teams not want to sign him to any position.

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