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The Rollout of Mamdani's Universal Childcare Program Has Been a Socialist Trainwreck

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 01, 2026 4:00 PM
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The Rollout of Mamdani's Universal Childcare Program Has Been a Socialist Trainwreck
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Like all socialist programs, the "free" universal childcare scheme pushed by Zohran Mamdani is struggling to get off the ground. Surprisingly, The New York Times is the outlet that picked up on the chaos, noting that the rollout has been plagued by delayed funding, missing bridge loans, and other issues.

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Because of the delays, city officials had encouraged providers to apply for interest-free bridge loans from the city — not just for 2-K programs but also for 3-K and pre-K programs. But many of those who have applied for the loans say that money has not arrived either, forcing them to take out high-interest personal loans, borrow from relatives and drain their personal savings.

“Yes, they have a 2-K program, but they didn’t set up the infrastructure to make it work,” said Nurita Love, who operates four day care centers in the Bronx and will have four 2-K classes.

Jenna Lyle, a spokeswoman for the mayor, said that the city would be temporarily moving workers from other agencies to the city’s Department of Education, which oversees early childhood programs, to speed up the review and approval of the contracts for day care providers, which has led to the delay in payments.

Ms. Lyle said that the city would also contact the more than 1,100 providers over the coming days to explain how they could receive bridge loans. She added that the department would be rebuilding the early childhood education division, which lost hundreds of employees during the previous administration.

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One provider reportedly took out a reverse mortgage on her house, which will kill two socialist birds with one stone: free childcare and she'll no longer own property. So good work, Mamdani.

The destruction of businesses and the economy is the point.

Every socialist is a rich, spoiled hypocrite.

The food riots are gonna be lit.

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Yes. The Left loves to argue that "real socialism" hasn't been tried. But it has, repeatedly, and all it has to show for it is millions of dead people and loads of poverty, economic destruction, and societal collapse. Mamdani hasn't even been in office a year and his plans are already failing. Remember free buses? That's not happening. Instead, New Yorkers are getting more crime, more taxes, and failed policies.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics NEW YORK | SOCIALISM | THE NEW YORK TIMES | ZOHRAN MAMDANI
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