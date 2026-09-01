The Rollout of Mamdani's Universal Childcare Program Has Been a Socialist Trainwreck

Like all socialist programs, the "free" universal childcare scheme pushed by Zohran Mamdani is struggling to get off the ground. Surprisingly, The New York Times is the outlet that picked up on the chaos, noting that the rollout has been plagued by delayed funding, missing bridge loans, and other issues.

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Mamdani’s signature childcare program in trouble weeks before rollout.

Delayed funding

Bridge loans not arriving

Good reporting from the NYThttps://t.co/xx3LRQODWR pic.twitter.com/NAtVfZRVuj — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) August 29, 2026

Here's more:

Because of the delays, city officials had encouraged providers to apply for interest-free bridge loans from the city — not just for 2-K programs but also for 3-K and pre-K programs. But many of those who have applied for the loans say that money has not arrived either, forcing them to take out high-interest personal loans, borrow from relatives and drain their personal savings. “Yes, they have a 2-K program, but they didn’t set up the infrastructure to make it work,” said Nurita Love, who operates four day care centers in the Bronx and will have four 2-K classes. Jenna Lyle, a spokeswoman for the mayor, said that the city would be temporarily moving workers from other agencies to the city’s Department of Education, which oversees early childhood programs, to speed up the review and approval of the contracts for day care providers, which has led to the delay in payments. Ms. Lyle said that the city would also contact the more than 1,100 providers over the coming days to explain how they could receive bridge loans. She added that the department would be rebuilding the early childhood education division, which lost hundreds of employees during the previous administration.

One provider reportedly took out a reverse mortgage on her house, which will kill two socialist birds with one stone: free childcare and she'll no longer own property. So good work, Mamdani.

The goal always was a great press release, a nice TikTok video, and warm fuzzy feelings for his supporters. Socialists NEVER ever care what the costs to anybody actually are. Remember HRC saying that she isn't responsible for every undercapitalized business that would fail? — David Strom (@DavidStrom) August 29, 2026

The destruction of businesses and the economy is the point.

Socialism survives because the people designing it are rarely the people forced to live under its consequences.



For the political and rich leftist class, socialism is a moral performance… a way to collect praise, dominate headlines, and advertise compassion at someone else’s… https://t.co/3PUoGIRFhJ — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) August 29, 2026

Every socialist is a rich, spoiled hypocrite.

Wait until he tries a grocery store. https://t.co/jqObeJmXGN — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 29, 2026

The food riots are gonna be lit.

A socialist’s lofty plan that fails to live up to its promises is, in a word, precedented. https://t.co/4hUP6ofd7y — Chris Freiman (@cafreiman) August 30, 2026

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Yes. The Left loves to argue that "real socialism" hasn't been tried. But it has, repeatedly, and all it has to show for it is millions of dead people and loads of poverty, economic destruction, and societal collapse. Mamdani hasn't even been in office a year and his plans are already failing. Remember free buses? That's not happening. Instead, New Yorkers are getting more crime, more taxes, and failed policies.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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