Jim Acosta Tries to Keep the Left's 'America Is Nazi Germany' Narrative Alive and Fails

There's a reason Jim Acosta doesn't work for CNN anymore. Instead, Mr. Dear Diary has been reduced to doing his own podcast and livestreams, where he brings hard-hitting stories like workers removing President Trump's name from the Kennedy Center and the vandalism of the reflecting pool.

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In a desperate attempt to keep himself relevant, Acosta is trying to resurrect the tired narrative that 2026 America is somehow like 1930s Germany. Because, you know, President Trump is just like Hitler or something. It's exhausting and stupid, but here we go again.

Jim Acosta claims two of the top European ambassadors to the United States believe the Trump administration reminds them of 1930s Germany under Hitler....



“I was at a diplomatic function. I had an ambassador to one of our allies in Europe, come up to me and say, what’s happening… pic.twitter.com/dqMX8zJLS1 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 31, 2026

"I was at a diplomatic function; I had an ambassador of one of our allies in Europe come up to me and say what's happening right now Jim reminds me of Germany in the 1930s," Acosta said.

"And there was another ambassador from another U.S. ally standing next to this ambassador that ambassador nodded, yep, yep. And they were both saying the same thing," he continued. "And, you know, it is funny to see the memes and talk about Donald Trump getting made fun of and stepping on a rake and acting like a fool on the world stage. But it is having real-world consequences. It is having lasting consequences on our relationships with our friends around the world."

Right, because Hitler was well-known for tolerating people mocking him.

This is such a stupid narrative. None of these people have any concept of what 1930s Germany was actually like, and they're diminishing the seriousness of that dark era in human history.

So Jim has identified a couple of dopes with a poor understanding of their own history — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) August 31, 2026

If this even happened. Who is letting Jim Acosta go to a diplomatic event when he has no clout?

The funniest parts of this are A) @Acosta wants you to think he gets invited to "diplomatic functions" and B) anyone would recognize him anywhere. https://t.co/PmhYYNDRkk — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) August 31, 2026

All accurate.

If @Acosta was anywhere near as important as he has deludes himself into thinking he is, he’d still have a job instead of just being a low-level podcaster. — Damon Parker (@DamonParker1) August 31, 2026

Truth.

And he doesn't name the diplomats or the countries. There's a reason for that.

One thing was like 1930s Nazi Germany, and that's 1930s Nazi Germany. Any attempt to compare the Trump administration to that trivializes the evils of the Nazi regime and the Holocaust.

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