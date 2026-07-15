Jim Acosta Continues His Obsession With the Reflecting Pool

There was a time when Jim Acosta was sitting in the White House Press Briefing Room, asking questions of presidents and administration officials. Then Acosta, like many of his fellow leftists, was afflicted with a terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, and now he's not at the White House and he's not even on CNN anymore. He's been relegated to putting up videos on Substack and YouTube, while warning we have a 'state-compromised media.'

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His latest obsession has been the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall, where Acosta did a breathless report.

Update from the reflecting pool! The pool has been drained, and there are no signs of the giant gash that Donald Trump has been lying about. No indications of major vandalism. Just a bad paint job. The only thing that’s been exposed is that Trump has been lying about this. pic.twitter.com/bSdnnwL2zr — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 14, 2026

"Well, there's one person in particular who's going to look really stupid now that the Reflecting Pool has been drained down at the National Mall," Acosta said. "There are no signs of slashes a 350' gash down the middle of the Reflecting Pool as Donald Trump has been lying about."

"There are signs of a shoddy paint job that was done down here," he continued. "You can see some of the splotchy paint marks up and down the bottom of this Reflecting Pool, but nothing like he's been talking about over the last several weeks. If anything, you see what looks like a very long drainage trench that runs down the middle of the Reflecting Pool. But again, no major signs of any kind of vandalism approaching anything that Donald Trump has been talking about. He owes a lot of people an apology, especially those who have been arrested in all this. The person who is responsible for the bad work down here is Donald Trump."

Journalism, ladies and gentlemen!

He also blocked replies.

Imagine going from primetime television to staking out an empty pool. https://t.co/BehsSO9T4G — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 14, 2026

How he's fallen.

That’s simply not true, Jim. I’m looking right at a giant gash in this picture. https://t.co/gf63XqWxBM — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 14, 2026

Ouch.

Imagine going from being a White House correspondent and national TV anchor to… waking up in the morning to stalk an empty pool, lie about your “reporting” around gashes & deciding to wear a YouTube t-shirt with a Substack cap. Welcome to Jim Acosta’s pathetic existence, folks! https://t.co/ZgOH360L8X — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 15, 2026

It must be miserable to be Jim Acosta.

Acosta also live streamed all night trying to see Trump's name removed from the Kennedy Center building.



He compared it to the Berlin Wall coming down.



Guy is absolutely beyond parody.pic.twitter.com/QvF5896nZA https://t.co/xG2SKoINdq — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 14, 2026

Absolutely unhinged.

No surprise @Acosta turned off comments on this lame post. There is no paint in the Reflecting Pool. The “giant gash” is in the sides where the foam and caulking were cut on June 8-9. I showed pictures of the damage Pres. Trump mentioned in my videos https://t.co/Xgl4xHQZpN — emily miller (@emilymiller) July 14, 2026

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Don't expect Acosta, or the Trump-hating Left, to acknowledge the reporting Miller has done.

Imagine being downgraded from a CNN propagandist to pool boy. https://t.co/TFW9El2weQ — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 14, 2026

He deserves all of this.

The reflecting pool has become boomer Mecca. https://t.co/7pOtnWxz8S — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 14, 2026

Truly. Acosta and the rest of them need hobbies.

It's also a testament to how well things are going that Acosta thinks the Reflecting Pool is a story.

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