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Jim Acosta Continues His Obsession With the Reflecting Pool

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 15, 2026 2:00 PM
Jim Acosta Continues His Obsession With the Reflecting Pool
Townhall Media

There was a time when Jim Acosta was sitting in the White House Press Briefing Room, asking questions of presidents and administration officials. Then Acosta, like many of his fellow leftists, was afflicted with a terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, and now he's not at the White House and he's not even on CNN anymore. He's been relegated to putting up videos on Substack and YouTube, while warning we have a 'state-compromised media.'

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His latest obsession has been the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall, where Acosta did a breathless report.

"Well, there's one person in particular who's going to look really stupid now that the Reflecting Pool has been drained down at the National Mall," Acosta said. "There are no signs of slashes a 350' gash down the middle of the Reflecting Pool as Donald Trump has been lying about."

"There are signs of a shoddy paint job that was done down here," he continued. "You can see some of the splotchy paint marks up and down the bottom of this Reflecting Pool, but nothing like he's been talking about over the last several weeks. If anything, you see what looks like a very long drainage trench that runs down the middle of the Reflecting Pool. But again, no major signs of any kind of vandalism approaching anything that Donald Trump has been talking about. He owes a lot of people an apology, especially those who have been arrested in all this. The person who is responsible for the bad work down here is Donald Trump."

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Related:

CNN DONALD TRUMP JIM ACOSTA YOUTUBE

Journalism, ladies and gentlemen!

He also blocked replies.

How he's fallen.

Ouch.

It must be miserable to be Jim Acosta.

Absolutely unhinged.

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Don't expect Acosta, or the Trump-hating Left, to acknowledge the reporting Miller has done.

He deserves all of this.

Truly. Acosta and the rest of them need hobbies.

It's also a testament to how well things are going that Acosta thinks the Reflecting Pool is a story.

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