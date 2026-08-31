Jim Banks Has a Message for Republicans About What’s at Stake This November

Sen. Jim Banks will deliver remarks Monday night in which he declares that the next generation of Republican leadership can be simultaneously “America First” and unequivocally pro-Israel, according to excerpts of his speech obtained by Townhall.

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Banks is unequivocal in his support of President Trump, America, and Israel, saying, "I was proud to put on the uniform and serve my country in Afghanistan. I am proudly pro-Trump. I am proudly America First, and as a next generation leader for the Republican Party, I am proudly and unapologetically pro-Israel."

Then he turns his sights to the midterm elections and emphasizes the importance of electing Republicans.

"Ladies and gentlemen," Banks says, "as we look to this November, it is more important than ever that Republicans win across the country. From reelecting Jon Husted in Ohio, the real Dan Sullivan in Alaska, and Susan Collins in Maine, to ensuring we elect new Senators like Ashley Hinson in Iowa and Mike Rogers in Michigan, we have a lot of work to do."

Earlier this month, Banks revealed that a pledge was circulated to House Democrats. It was a simple request: Democrats were asked to pledge that they are capitalists, not socialists. Only 10 of 212 Democrats signed the pledge.

HOLY CRAP



Rep Jim Banks reveals a pledge was circulated to House Democrats reading "We are capitalist, not socialist."



Only 10/212 Democrats signed it.



The Democratic Party is officially the Democratic Socialist Party. pic.twitter.com/qhbUeWSID3 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 12, 2026

Banks will mention this in his remarks, too, highlighting why it's important for Republicans to sweep the elections this fall. "The Democrat Party has been hijacked by Marxist radicals who will do everything to tear the foundations of this country apart. I have proof. Recently, Democrat Congressman Tom Suozzi, a self-proclaimed moderate, asked his colleagues to sign a pledge — a simple pledge that only makes a few statements," Banks says. "Listen to this, and I quote: 'We are capitalist, not socialist.' 'We want safety, not lawlessness.' 'We are responsible, not reckless.' 'We believe government should solve problems, not create them.' 'We are mainstream, not extreme.' 'We are proud, not ashamed, of America.' Folks, these statements should be obvious and common sense. But here's where things got wacky: Only 10 — and I kid you not — 10 out of 212 House Democrats had the good sense to sign it."

This, Banks notes, is because the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) are now running the Democrat Party, and he points to the candidates nominated around the country as proof of this.

"The Democratic Socialists of America now control the Democrat Party," he says. "In Michigan, they nominated Abdul El-Sayed. In Minnesota, they nominated Peggy Flanagan. In Florida, they nominated Angie Nixon. And in New York, they elected Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and they nominated the most radical slate of congressional candidates we've ever seen in New York. And that's saying something."

This includes Darializa Avila Chevalier, who blames Israel for all of America's problems, wants to abolish ICE and end deportations, and hopes to destroy America.

Banks won't mince words and spelled out exactly what these socialists will do. "These are just the candidates and their mission is clear — they want to come to Washington and back up the radical Democrats that are already in Washington doing everything they can to stop President Trump and Vice President Vance from securing our borders, deporting illegal aliens, rebuilding our military, and making life better for working families — simply because they hate President Donald Trump," Banks remarks.

He also says he's fighting this socialist insurgency, along with President Trump and Vice President Vance. "I am fighting, President Trump is fighting, and Vice President Vance is fighting for you. I serve on the Senate Armed Services Committee, and I watched every single Democrat vote to block our defense bill, the National Defense Authorization Act, when it came to the Senate floor this summer."

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"We crafted a fantastic defense bill that gives our servicemembers a three-and-a-half percent pay raise, and Democrats voted no," Banks remarks. "It will fill our arsenal with low-cost munitions that we need to finish the job in Iran, and Democrats voted no. It will usher in a defense manufacturing revival we haven't seen in decades, and Democrats voted no. And, like never before, this defense bill strengthens our longstanding alliance with Israel, and Democrats voted no. Every single one of them."

Banks then lays out why, saying Democrats would rather see America decline rather than support President Trump, adding, "Democrats would rather be agents of America's demise than champions of American greatness. This is what's at stake in November. And make no mistake: if Democrats claim the majority, they won't spend their time lowering costs for working families, securing the border, and we know they won't stand with Israel."

"Instead," Banks says, "they will spend their time in power focused on one thing: impeaching the President over and over again. Ladies and gentlemen, we cannot let this happen. Now more than ever, we must keep the House and Senate majority so we can continue delivering historic wins for the American people."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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