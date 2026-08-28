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Wells Fargo Exec Feeling the Heat After Liking a Threatening Reply to Corey DeAngelis' Family Pic

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 28, 2026 12:15 PM
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Wells Fargo Exec Feeling the Heat After Liking a Threatening Reply to Corey DeAngelis' Family Pic
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File

The left-wing corporate rot still exists, and the latest example of this is at Wells Fargo. Corey DeAngelis, who does tireless work to expose the insanity in government-run schools, posted a pic of his family on social media. The trolls came out in force, with one of them replying "Get Kirk'd."

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That's an explicit threat and an obvious reference to Charlie Kirk, the conservative influencer and Turning Point USA founder who was assassinated in Utah last year. As we approach the grim anniversary of that assassination and the Left continues to escalate political violence against conservatives, such threats should be taken seriously.

But then DeAngelis noticed something interesting on that comment. It was liked by Adam Kuykendall, and he just happens to be the executive director at Wells Fargo Business Strategy.

It also looks like Kuykendall deleted his LinkedIn post, and perhaps his entire LinkedIn profile, even though it was active as recently as August 25.

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It would seem applauding a threat against a conservative is a bad business strategy, and now Wells Fargo appears to be running and hiding.

First, such conduct is a violation of Wells Fargo's own code of conduct.

"Under no circumstances will the company tolerate physical violence or threats," it says. This is in support of a "violence-free workplace." We don't doubt that some conservatives work at Wells Fargo; how would they feel knowing one of their corporate executives likes the idea of violence against conservatives?

Wells Fargo messaged DeAngelis to look into the matter.

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It then followed up by hiding DeAngelis' replies that mention Kuykendall liking the violent "Get Kirk'd" comment.

And then it hid all replies.

DeAngelis is not letting this go.

This could cost Wells Fargo, too, as DeAngelis received a message from a Wells Fargo customer with a significant amount of business at the bank.

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"And what the hell is up with all the unhinged posts directed at you and your wife? Did Wells Fargo do anything? I have a $50 million line with them that I know would be welcome at any number of other institutions that don't employ depraved bullies online," the message read.

This has been going on for days and Wells Fargo has yet to act on Kuykendall's behavior or even issue a public statement. This issue will not go away, and the sooner Wells Fargo does something about this, the better it might be for them.

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News Topics CENSORSHIP | CHARLIE KIRK | CONSERVATISM
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