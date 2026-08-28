Wells Fargo Exec Feeling the Heat After Liking a Threatening Reply to Corey DeAngelis' Family Pic

The left-wing corporate rot still exists, and the latest example of this is at Wells Fargo. Corey DeAngelis, who does tireless work to expose the insanity in government-run schools, posted a pic of his family on social media. The trolls came out in force, with one of them replying "Get Kirk'd."

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Someone just commented "Get Kirk'd" on a picture of me with my family. pic.twitter.com/nDjEcBu4RX — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 25, 2026

That's an explicit threat and an obvious reference to Charlie Kirk, the conservative influencer and Turning Point USA founder who was assassinated in Utah last year. As we approach the grim anniversary of that assassination and the Left continues to escalate political violence against conservatives, such threats should be taken seriously.

But then DeAngelis noticed something interesting on that comment. It was liked by Adam Kuykendall, and he just happens to be the executive director at Wells Fargo Business Strategy.

I replied "@WellsFargo" in the post that Adam Kuykendall liked that said "Get Kirk'd."



He immediately blocked me for some reason.



He is the executive director at Wells Fargo Business Strategy. https://t.co/MnMCymggwy pic.twitter.com/eZBw3mx5nc — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 25, 2026

It also looks like Kuykendall deleted his LinkedIn post, and perhaps his entire LinkedIn profile, even though it was active as recently as August 25.

Adam is still on LinkedIn https://t.co/c0THExZeKT — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 25, 2026

It would seem applauding a threat against a conservative is a bad business strategy, and now Wells Fargo appears to be running and hiding.

First, such conduct is a violation of Wells Fargo's own code of conduct.

Hey @WellsFargo this is your own code of conduct:



"Under no circumstances will the company tolerate physical violence or threats." pic.twitter.com/4j2bFPGdZD — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 25, 2026

"Under no circumstances will the company tolerate physical violence or threats," it says. This is in support of a "violence-free workplace." We don't doubt that some conservatives work at Wells Fargo; how would they feel knowing one of their corporate executives likes the idea of violence against conservatives?

Wells Fargo messaged DeAngelis to look into the matter.

BREAKING: @WellsFargo messaged me to "take a look into this further."



I gave them the evidence of their employee liking a "Get Kirk'd" comment on a post of me and my family



They then said "we have escalated the matter to our Human Resources team for further review"



That's it. pic.twitter.com/Xy0BPtfVVv — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 26, 2026

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It then followed up by hiding DeAngelis' replies that mention Kuykendall liking the violent "Get Kirk'd" comment.

BREAKING: @WellsFargo hid my reply asking why they're hiding all replies mentioning their Executive Director liking the violent "Get Kirk'd" comment on a picture of me and my family. https://t.co/JPJ8p9rw4F — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 27, 2026

And then it hid all replies.

BREAKING: @WellsFargo has now decided to start HIDING ALL REPLIES mentioning their Executive Director liking the violent "Get Kirk'd" comment on a picture of me and my family. pic.twitter.com/L9wmNvJ70F — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 27, 2026

DeAngelis is not letting this go.

Why are you HIDING ALL REPLIES mentioning your Executive Director liking the violent "Get Kirk'd" comment on a picture of me and my family? https://t.co/cf0wi4Vp1R — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 27, 2026

This could cost Wells Fargo, too, as DeAngelis received a message from a Wells Fargo customer with a significant amount of business at the bank.

BREAKING: I just got this message from someone who has "$50 million" with @WellsFargo and they're considering pulling the money because of their Business Strategy Executive Director. pic.twitter.com/ALZNorIF8V — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 26, 2026

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"And what the hell is up with all the unhinged posts directed at you and your wife? Did Wells Fargo do anything? I have a $50 million line with them that I know would be welcome at any number of other institutions that don't employ depraved bullies online," the message read.

This has been going on for days and Wells Fargo has yet to act on Kuykendall's behavior or even issue a public statement. This issue will not go away, and the sooner Wells Fargo does something about this, the better it might be for them.

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