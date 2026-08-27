DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

PA Republicans Warn Gov. Josh Shapiro Is Trying to Give His Government Sweeping Authoritarian Powers

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 27, 2026 3:45 PM
Advertisement
PA Republicans Warn Gov. Josh Shapiro Is Trying to Give His Government Sweeping Authoritarian Powers
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Pennsylvania House Republican Leader Jesse Topper is warning Keystone State voters that Gov. Josh Shapiro, who is seeking reelection this year and eying a White House run in November, is pushing for government regulations that would allow state officials sweeping COVID-restriction-like powers. This includes giving them the ability to enter your home without a warrant or obtain your private health information without your consent.

Advertisement

Here's more:

Pennsylvania House Republican Leader Jesse Topper (R-Bedford/Fulton) today called on the Shapiro administration to withdraw proposed regulations reminiscent of COVID lockdown-era government policy that would infringe upon constitutional norms and civil liberties.

“Oppressive COVID-era policies were viewed with skepticism by Pennsylvanians of every demographic. Submitting these regulations seems to be devoid of any understanding of our recent history of dangerous government overreach and the resulting public backlash,” Topper said.

“Government policy that can result in serious interruptions to student success, individual privacy, and how our economy operates should be handled through the legislative process instead of through regulation. We learned that during COVID and we should be practicing that now. As such, I call on the Shapiro administration to immediately withdraw these proposed regulations and work collaboratively with the legislature on their vision for public health management.”

Recommended
We Are Very Close to Clinching a Massive Deal on Oil Matt Vespa It’s Always Cute When Canada Thinks It Matters Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

This would also give the Department of Health the freedom to enter a school and interview any student in private, without parental notification. It would also grant authority to institute mask mandates in schools or the broader community.

“One of the principal lessons learned through the unilateral approach taken to mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic was that the people demand their civil rights and individual freedom over government mandates,” Topper said. 

“While there may be room for improvement in managing matters of public health and the spread of communicable diseases, we can never trade constitutional protections and personal liberty for the heavy hand of government.”

This stands in direct contradiction to Shapiro's recent comments that the Democrat Party is the one that supports freedoms.

This is most decidedly not good.

Advertisement

The Fourth Amendment disagrees with these powers, by the way.

Yes, all of this.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CIVIL RIGHTS | COVID-19 | JOSH SHAPIRO | PARENTAL RIGHTS | PENNSYLVANIA
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

We Are Very Close to Clinching a Massive Deal on Oil

We Are Very Close to Clinching a Massive Deal on Oil

Matt Vespa
It’s Always Cute When Canada Thinks It Matters

It’s Always Cute When Canada Thinks It Matters

Kurt Schlichter
Trump Isn't Stopping at Renaming Lake Ontario. An Ocean Could Be Next.

Trump Isn't Stopping at Renaming Lake Ontario. An Ocean Could Be Next.

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos