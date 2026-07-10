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Tipsheet

What Happened to the 'Party of Freedom'? PA Gov. Shapiro Says His State Will Never Be 'Right to Work'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 10, 2026 10:00 AM
What Happened to the 'Party of Freedom'? PA Gov. Shapiro Says His State Will Never Be 'Right to Work'
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Last month, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro had the audacity to tell the media he believed the Democratic Party was the party of 'freedom.'

No, really.

"I think Democrats are the party of real freedom," Shapiro said in that interview. "Real freedom that allows women to make decisions over their own bodies. Allows parents like me and my wife Lori to make decisions over what vaccines our kids are going to be able to get. That they can read the books that they want to read, not have certain ones banned by certain politicians."

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There's the rub. Shapiro, like all Democrats, thinks 'freedom' only entails things they like, such as abortion, pornographic LGBTQ books for kids, and vaccine mandates. Things Democrats don't like are not freedoms and rights.

That's why Democrats push for social media censorship and censorship of free speech, and why they deny Christians the right to free expression of religion. After all, it's Democrats — including in Shapiro's state — who are suing Catholic nuns to force them to provide abortions.

Shapiro and his fellow Democrats also don't believe you have the freedom to decide whether or not to join a union, and Shapiro said the Keystone State will never be a right-to-work state on his watch.

So much for freedom, huh?

Unions give lots of money to Democrats, so Shapiro is making sure he's forcing Pennsylvania workers to join unions and pay the dues that become de facto donations to Democrats.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY JOSH SHAPIRO PENNSYLVANIA VACCINES

That's far more accurate.

Yes, it is.

Remember, Shapiro didn't want to send representatives from Pennsylvania to the Great American State Fair. Senators John Fetterman and Dave McCormick teamed up to make that happen.

So Shapiro doesn't care about freedoms.

It's a giant donation network for Democrats.

The hypocrisy is breathtaking, no?

The freedom of association and the freedom of choice are anathema to Democrats. They will force you to give up a portion of your pay to corrupt unions who funnel cash to Democrats, who then vote to raise your taxes and take more of your money, while reducing your quality of life and freeing illegal aliens and other criminals into your communities.

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No wonder Democrats want to pack the court and cement their stranglehold on government. They need the raw power to maintain control, because their policies are destructive.

And if Shapiro thinks running like a Leftist will help him curry favor with the antisemitic Left that comprises the Democratic Party's base these days, he's sorely mistaken. They will not make him the 2028 nominee for the same reason he was rejected as Kamala Harris' running mate in 2024.

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