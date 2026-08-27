DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Gavin Newsom Is Apparently So Wealthy He Didn't Know His Mansion Had a Wine Cellar

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 27, 2026 8:00 AM
Advertisement
Gavin Newsom Is Apparently So Wealthy He Didn't Know His Mansion Had a Wine Cellar
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Imagine being so rich and having a house so large that you don't know all the rooms your mansion contains. If that sounds ridiculous to you, congratulations, you're not Gavin Newsom.

Advertisement

The guy who locked down California businesses while he dined at the French Laundry wants us to believe he had no idea his $7.5 million mansion also had a 5,000-bottle wine cellar. That's odd, considering Newsom has an ownership stake in a winery, too.

Here's more:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom are selling their $7.5 million Sacramento-area residence — yet the governor claims he was barely aware of one of the home’s key amenities.

At a press conference, the winemaker-turned-pol was put on the spot about whether he even filled the home’s massive 5,000-bottle wine cellar.

“Are you serious? Really?” the Democrat asked, stunned.

“No, I never filled it. I didn’t even know I had that much.”

“I literally didn’t even know,” the governor added, claiming he only found out that detail about his own home from the news.

“By the way, I put books in there,” Newsom claimed.

“There’s no wine there, it’s books,” he went on, suggesting they were his “only inheritance” from his father, former judge and Gordon Getty consigliere William Newsom.

He really thinks we're this stupid, doesn't he?

Recommended
It’s Always Cute When Canada Thinks It Matters Kurt Schlichter Abdul El-Sayed Knew These Tweets Were Bad, but We Saved Them Matt Vespa
Advertisement

And now he's selling a house that was "gifted" to him. Must be nice.

This writer can promise you there isn't a 5,000-bottle wine cellar in her house.

We all know Newsom is lying.

He knows he's lying.

And he knows that we know he's lying.

That's an insult to cartoon characters. None of them ever drove a state into the ground.

They do not forget this, and for a guy who says he's dyslexic, why was he filling up the wine cellar with books?

Newsom is one of those rich politicians who rail about taxing the wealthy while he has a $7.5 million home and a massive wine cellar. Then he pretends he had no idea so he can look "relatable" to the voters he's trying to trick into electing him in 2028. All this does is make him look ridiculously out of touch.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2028 ELECTIONS | CALIFORNIA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | GAVIN NEWSOM
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

It’s Always Cute When Canada Thinks It Matters

It’s Always Cute When Canada Thinks It Matters

Kurt Schlichter
Abdul El-Sayed Knew These Tweets Were Bad, but We Saved Them

Abdul El-Sayed Knew These Tweets Were Bad, but We Saved Them

Matt Vespa
This Fox News Lib Admitted That Trump's Attacks Make Her Cry

This Fox News Lib Admitted That Trump's Attacks Make Her Cry

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos