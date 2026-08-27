Gavin Newsom Is Apparently So Wealthy He Didn't Know His Mansion Had a Wine Cellar

Imagine being so rich and having a house so large that you don't know all the rooms your mansion contains. If that sounds ridiculous to you, congratulations, you're not Gavin Newsom.

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The guy who locked down California businesses while he dined at the French Laundry wants us to believe he had no idea his $7.5 million mansion also had a 5,000-bottle wine cellar. That's odd, considering Newsom has an ownership stake in a winery, too.

Gavin Newsom claims he 'didn't even know' about 5,000-bottle wine cellar at his $7.5M home https://t.co/LYFmlWB7cT pic.twitter.com/4xh9pNXtdr — New York Post (@nypost) August 26, 2026

Here's more:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom are selling their $7.5 million Sacramento-area residence — yet the governor claims he was barely aware of one of the home’s key amenities. At a press conference, the winemaker-turned-pol was put on the spot about whether he even filled the home’s massive 5,000-bottle wine cellar. “Are you serious? Really?” the Democrat asked, stunned. “No, I never filled it. I didn’t even know I had that much.” “I literally didn’t even know,” the governor added, claiming he only found out that detail about his own home from the news. “By the way, I put books in there,” Newsom claimed. “There’s no wine there, it’s books,” he went on, suggesting they were his “only inheritance” from his father, former judge and Gordon Getty consigliere William Newsom.

He really thinks we're this stupid, doesn't he?

And the really cool thing? He didn’t even pay for this house. It was “gifted.”



Can he be more out of touch? — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) August 27, 2026

And now he's selling a house that was "gifted" to him. Must be nice.

Y’know I need to look around my place, see if there’s a 5000-bottle wine cellar I hadn’t noticed. — Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) August 27, 2026

This writer can promise you there isn't a 5,000-bottle wine cellar in her house.

That actually is the only thing you could say to make yourself sound more out of touch lol. — David Zorkocy (@DavidZorkocy) August 27, 2026

We all know Newsom is lying.

He knows he's lying.

And he knows that we know he's lying.

This guy is a cartoon character. https://t.co/edPEvmHlAc — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) August 27, 2026

That's an insult to cartoon characters. None of them ever drove a state into the ground.

They do not forget this, and for a guy who says he's dyslexic, why was he filling up the wine cellar with books?

Newsom is one of those rich politicians who rail about taxing the wealthy while he has a $7.5 million home and a massive wine cellar. Then he pretends he had no idea so he can look "relatable" to the voters he's trying to trick into electing him in 2028. All this does is make him look ridiculously out of touch.

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