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'Chechen' Man Rams Car Into Pedestrians in Northern French Town of Caen

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 27, 2026 7:35 AM
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'Chechen' Man Rams Car Into Pedestrians in Northern French Town of Caen
Townhall Media

Two people were killed and at least 10 more injured after a Chechen man drove his car into a group of pedestrians at a railway station in Caen, a town in northern France.

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A man driving a car ploughed into a group of people outside Caen railway station in Normandy, killing at least two people.

An earlier toll reported one person dead and ten injured.

Seven people are in critical condition and three others were slightly injured, according to the prefect of Calvados, David Claviere. He said the car “deliberately drove into pedestrians in the street opposite the station.”

According to French newspaper Le Figaro, the vehicle, a black German car, is said to have hit people who were waiting near a tram stop.

A short video shared to X showed first responders on the scene, and identified the man as "Ibrahim I."

The victims reportedly range in age from 17 to 36.

The post reads: "Caen: a man deliberately rammed into a group near a bar in Caen on Wednesday evening with his vehicle, killing two people and injuring nine others, before being arrested. The victims, aged 17 to 36, are of various nationalities."

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The victims are of various nationalities, including Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Egypt.

As of right now, authorities are saying they do not believe this was an act of terrorism but retaliation following an altercation between groups of individuals.

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News Topics CRIME | DOMESTIC TERRORISM | FRANCE | RUSSIA | TERRORISM
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