'Chechen' Man Rams Car Into Pedestrians in Northern French Town of Caen

Two people were killed and at least 10 more injured after a Chechen man drove his car into a group of pedestrians at a railway station in Caen, a town in northern France.

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In Caen, France, a 26-year-old man deliberately drove into a group of pedestrians, killing two and injuring several others. He fled before being arrested later that evening in Ouistreham. #EuropeNews

➡️ https://t.co/fDnZe2hDoZ pic.twitter.com/UW3r25d6mD — euronews (@euronews) August 27, 2026

Here's more:

A man driving a car ploughed into a group of people outside Caen railway station in Normandy, killing at least two people. An earlier toll reported one person dead and ten injured. Seven people are in critical condition and three others were slightly injured, according to the prefect of Calvados, David Claviere. He said the car “deliberately drove into pedestrians in the street opposite the station.” According to French newspaper Le Figaro, the vehicle, a black German car, is said to have hit people who were waiting near a tram stop.

A short video shared to X showed first responders on the scene, and identified the man as "Ibrahim I." BREAKING:



2 people killed and 8 wounded in a car-ramming attack in Caen, France tonight.



A man born in Russia, named Ibrahim I., deliberately drove a car into a group of people waiting at a bus stop. pic.twitter.com/0NhSkR3rtl — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 27, 2026 The victims reportedly range in age from 17 to 36. Caen: un homme a foncé volontairement mercredi soir sur un groupe près d'un bar de Caen avec son véhicule, tuant deux personnes et en blessant neuf autres, avant d'être interpellé. Les victimes, âgées de 17 à 36 ans, sont de différentes nationalités ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/iMTxwiEGeZ — Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) August 27, 2026 The post reads: "Caen: a man deliberately rammed into a group near a bar in Caen on Wednesday evening with his vehicle, killing two people and injuring nine others, before being arrested. The victims, aged 17 to 36, are of various nationalities." 🚨BREAKING: At least two dead and 11 injured after a man has driven a car at high speed into pedestrians in Caen, France



A Muslim migrant from Chechnya was later arrested after fleeing the scene — Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) August 27, 2026

The victims are of various nationalities, including Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Egypt.

🇫🇷🔴A Chechen migrant killed 2 people in France after ramming into a bus shelter in Caen.



Ibrahim I. also injured several other victims before fleeing the scene.



The incident started after a brawl between two different groups.



The victims are from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and… pic.twitter.com/1GvOtKSSK9 — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) August 27, 2026

As of right now, authorities are saying they do not believe this was an act of terrorism but retaliation following an altercation between groups of individuals.

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