What Did Socialist Amish Shah Bail on Last Night's Debate?

Amish Shah is a radical socialist running for Congress in Arizona's 1st District. He's got ties to the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), backed Bernie Sanders for president at a DSA event in 2019, and loves AOC.

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He ran for Congress in 2024 and underperformed both Ruben Gallego and Kamala Harris, but that hasn't stopped him from trying again to get back into Congress to enact his far-left socialist agenda. That includes raising taxes on Arizona families by $4,000 a year, giving sanctuary to illegal aliens, and defunding the police.

Perhaps that's why Shah ducked out on yesterday's debate with Jay Feely.

Tune in tonight to PBS Horizon: Candidates in Conversation. I’ll be on answering the tough questions.



Amish Shah will not be there.



Shah is hiding because he doesn’t want to answer for his far-left record & longtime support of Bernie Sanders. pic.twitter.com/o31UwtQxc1 — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) August 27, 2026

"I'll be answering tough questions," Feely wrote. "Shah is hiding because he doesn't want to answer for his far-left record and longtime support of Bernie Sanders."

Those questions came directly from voters.

Come join us today!



Since Amish Shah doesn’t want to debate @jayfeely, Jay will be there to answer questions directly from the people.



CD1 needs Feely! 🇺🇸 @TPAction pic.twitter.com/116toxNggC — Rileigh Simon (@Rileigh_Simon) August 26, 2026

And Shah was nowhere to be found.

WHERE is @DrAmishShah?@tedatpbs: "As for the Democratic candidate, Amish Shah, he declined our invitation to participate in tonight's discussion"



Guess Socialist Shah doesn’t want to defend his record of campaigning for Bernie Sanders, DSA & socialist policies #AZ01 pic.twitter.com/5wpUqfhPAf — Ben Petersen (@bennpetersen) August 27, 2026

"As for the Democratic candidate, Amish Shah, he declined our invitation to participate in tonight's discussion," said host Ted Simons.

Feely called Shah's absence "disappointing."

It's disappointing that Amish Shah hid from tonight's debate.



Arizonans deserve a representative willing to show up and stand by their convictions.



Shah knows his socialist views & support for Bernie Sanders are deeply unpopular. He's hoping you never learn who he really is. https://t.co/pQkXYL1Ffq — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) August 27, 2026

"Shah knows his socialist views & support for Bernie Sanders are deeply unpopular. He's hoping you never learn who he really is," he wrote on X.

When there is an opportunity to explain what he would do for his district, Socialist Shah is no where to he found. Hiding from a public debate where he could convince the voters why he would be the best candidate to represent the district.



Instead, Jay Feely actually showed up… https://t.co/gur13sixLo — Eric Flores Stan (@smith_cade9) August 27, 2026

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"Instead, Jay Feely actually showed up to the debate, like he will do in Congress for the people of the 1st district. If we can trust Amish Shah to show up in a debate, how can we trust him to represent the people of Arizona?" Flores Stan wrote.

This is correct. If Shah can't be bothered to show up to a debate and answer tough questions, what will he do for Arizona voters? We know some of it — higher taxes, defunded police, sanctuary policies — and maybe that explains why Shah refused to answer questions.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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