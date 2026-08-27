DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

What Did Socialist Amish Shah Bail on Last Night's Debate?

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 27, 2026 10:30 AM
Advertisement
What Did Socialist Amish Shah Bail on Last Night's Debate?
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Amish Shah is a radical socialist running for Congress in Arizona's 1st District. He's got ties to the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), backed Bernie Sanders for president at a DSA event in 2019, and loves AOC.

Advertisement

He ran for Congress in 2024 and underperformed both Ruben Gallego and Kamala Harris, but that hasn't stopped him from trying again to get back into Congress to enact his far-left socialist agenda. That includes raising taxes on Arizona families by $4,000 a year, giving sanctuary to illegal aliens, and defunding the police.

Perhaps that's why Shah ducked out on yesterday's debate with Jay Feely.

"I'll be answering tough questions," Feely wrote. "Shah is hiding because he doesn't want to answer for his far-left record and longtime support of Bernie Sanders."

Those questions came directly from voters.

Recommended
It’s Always Cute When Canada Thinks It Matters Kurt Schlichter Did Chris Murphy Really Just Say This About Illegal Alien Crime? Amy Curtis
Advertisement

And Shah was nowhere to be found.

"As for the Democratic candidate, Amish Shah, he declined our invitation to participate in tonight's discussion," said host Ted Simons.

Feely called Shah's absence "disappointing."

"Shah knows his socialist views & support for Bernie Sanders are deeply unpopular. He's hoping you never learn who he really is," he wrote on X.

Advertisement

"Instead, Jay Feely actually showed up to the debate, like he will do in Congress for the people of the 1st district. If we can trust Amish Shah to show up in a debate, how can we trust him to represent the people of Arizona?" Flores Stan wrote.

This is correct. If Shah can't be bothered to show up to a debate and answer tough questions, what will he do for Arizona voters? We know some of it — higher taxes, defunded police, sanctuary policies — and maybe that explains why Shah refused to answer questions.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ARIZONA | BERNIE SANDERS | CONGRESS | SOCIALISM
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

It’s Always Cute When Canada Thinks It Matters

It’s Always Cute When Canada Thinks It Matters

Kurt Schlichter
Did Chris Murphy Really Just Say This About Illegal Alien Crime?

Did Chris Murphy Really Just Say This About Illegal Alien Crime?

Amy Curtis
The Latest Marquette Poll Is Bad News for David Crowley. Here's Why.

The Latest Marquette Poll Is Bad News for David Crowley. Here's Why.

Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos