The New Ad Torches Sherrod Brown's Addiction to Open Border Mayhem

If there’s one weak spot Democrats have this cycle, maybe forever, it’s public safety and immigration. Republicans are trusted more to handle these matters, and it’s no surprise: Democrats coddle and enable illegal aliens. They let them roam free, driving drunk, murdering our citizens, and dealing drugs. We’re at a point now where Democrats likely would’ve made up some excuse to spare John Wayne Gacy, or worse, accuse the media of homophobia for reporting on his serial rapes and murders of young men and boys.

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In Ohio, former Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) believes he can capitalize on an anti-Trump midterm wave to return to D.C. However, he has long harmed Ohioan communities. He voted multiple times for ‘sanctuary city’ initiatives, opposed the highly popular border wall, and considered immigration enforcement part of structural racism.

In a new ad, Republicans are hitting Brown today on the consequences of his addiction to open border pseudointellectualism, highlighting an illegal alien who obtained a commercial driver’s license illegally.

"Sherrod Brown opened our borders to dangerous illegals. The consequences were deadly." “Modou Ngom was behind the wheel of this semi truck.” “It caused a chain reaction crash that killed 37-year-old Luke Saposki, 36-year-old Lynnea Saposki, and their one-year-old child.” “But Brown doesn’t care.” Sherrod Brown: “I don’t hear a lot about immigration from voters except people on the far-right.” “Because of him, Ohioans paid the price.”

For 32 years, Sherrod Brown put illegals over Ohioans, fighting alongside Biden-Harris to open our borders and give illegals taxpayer-funded benefits. Innocent Ohio families paid the price," said NRSC Regional Press Secretary Nick Puglia.

It’s time to close the border on Brown’s return to public life and give him a deportation order.

Adios, Killer Brown.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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