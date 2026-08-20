DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

This Is Why Justice Clarence Thomas Got Emotional at a Recent Public Appearance

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 20, 2026 4:00 PM
Advertisement
This Is Why Justice Clarence Thomas Got Emotional at a Recent Public Appearance
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is a man of few words. For the 2025-2026 Supreme Court session, he accounted for just three percent of total speaking time during oral arguments, averaging between 60 and 230 words per case.

Advertisement

But he recently sat down for a conversation about Thomas Sowell and how Sowell influenced the Justice's thinking. Justice Thomas got particularly emotional recounting his grandparents, who died suddenly in 1983.

Justice Thomas was raised by his maternal grandparents after his father abandoned him when he was seven years old. His grandfather, Myers Anderson, was raised by a free slave and only had nine months of formal education. Justice Thomas' grandmother, Christine, only went to school to sixth grade.

"The way that I think of things, when both my grandparents died suddenly in 1983, the decision I made was to live the rest of my life as a memorial to theirs," Justice Thomas said.

Both of his grandparents placed high value on education and self-reliance. They both passed away after suffering strokes; Myers died on March 30 at the age of 75, and Christine passed away on May 1 at the age of 70.

Recommended
Guess What Just Happened to the Academic Who Exposed Jason Arday's Plagiarism Amy Curtis Democrats Insisted Illegal Aliens Weren't Getting Benefits, So Why Did They Make This Request? Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Here's more:

Thomas described his grandmother as a "saintly woman" and his grandfather as a "great man" who taught him the importance of self-reliance and hard work.

"It wasn't taking the measure of what you don't have. It wasn't to complain about that, but to develop the capacity to do things that you needed to do in order to … improve your life."

...

"Well, I think it's something that Professor Sowell has been trying to stress, that a lot of the groundwork to being able to do difficult things, to achieve, are attitudes. And he talks about other groups," Thomas said. "And that's what attracted me initially to ‘Race and Economics,’ because if you go back and you look at ‘Race and Economics,’ he talks about attitude of self-reliance, of self-discipline, etc., how important those were."

"Where did I first hear that? I heard it from my grandfather, the single greatest man I've ever known, my grandmother, a saintly woman, my nuns. Same thing. It's the exact same thing," Thomas continued.

You can watch the entire conversation here.

The Left has long attacked Clarence Thomas, one of the greatest Supreme Court Justices to ever serve, accusing him of being corrupt and politically compromised.

Advertisement

Yes, he is. And that's part of the reason why Democrats constantly attack him.

And that's all it boils down to: politics.

Compare how the Left treats Clarence Thomas and guys like Jason Arday.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics EDUCATION | FOX NEWS | JUSTICE CLARENCE THOMAS | SUPREME COURT
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Guess What Just Happened to the Academic Who Exposed Jason Arday's Plagiarism

Guess What Just Happened to the Academic Who Exposed Jason Arday's Plagiarism

Amy Curtis
Democrats Insisted Illegal Aliens Weren't Getting Benefits, So Why Did They Make This Request?

Democrats Insisted Illegal Aliens Weren't Getting Benefits, So Why Did They Make This Request?

Amy Curtis
FBI Says It Foiled Massive ISIS Terrorist Attack in New York

FBI Says It Foiled Massive ISIS Terrorist Attack in New York

Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos