This 'Moderate' Democrat Is Also on Board With Abolishing the Electoral College

There are no "moderate" Democrats these days.

Well, no, that's not fair. John Fetterman is the last moderate and sane Democrat, and rumors keep floating that Fetterman might distance himself from the crazies in his party. But the rest of the Democrats are a lost cause. Supposed moderate Democrat Andy Beshear is the latest to call for the abolition of the Electoral College

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Andy Beshear wants to abolish the Electoral College.



He says it would be part of a "Fix The Darn Government Constitutional Amendment."



He somehow seems to believe that making this argument with a folksy "darn" makes it sound less radical. pic.twitter.com/2TmjY15SwS — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 16, 2026

"So a 'Fix the Darn Government' Constitutional amendment, it is time," Beshear said. "It should outlaw partisan redistricting and enshrine part of the Voting Rights Act right there in the Constitution. It should create term limits for Congress and the Supreme Court. No more gaming those appointments. It should also overturn Citizens United and I think call for direct elections of the President and Vice President."

That's an abolition of the Electoral College, but Beshear doesn't say that explicitly because it would be terribly unpopular in his home state of Kentucky.

"That could actually make things work," he continued, "a big idea that would, yes, change government but in a way enshrine in the Constitution where people know it's going to get better."

What he means by "get better" is "my party is the only one that wins elections."

"I didn't realize you support abolishing the Electoral College," said the host. "If you're saying direct election of the President and Vice President."

"Yeah, I've said it a number of times," Beshear replied. "And it's because in Kentucky, we will never see a candidate for President or Vice President unless they're from here. Why? Because people just expect that it'll go one way or another. It's the idea that someone would get elected not just knowing about seven states but having to earn votes all over the United States. I certainly think it's time."

That explanation makes no sense. Kentucky will never have representation if the President and Vice President are chosen by New York and California, and that's what would happen.

So much for Andy pretending to be a "moderate".



The cult demands complete obedience. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) August 16, 2026

Yes, it does.

Kurt nails it here: https://t.co/JQ9gZiZdUt — Morgan Rhinegelt (@rhinegelt) August 16, 2026

"If there's any attempt to change [the Electoral College], we're done," Schlichter wrote in 2024. "Finished. You've dissolved the union, because that was the foundation of it. So if you want to start and lose another Civil War, you Democrats can go for it."

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This is the supposed moderate https://t.co/kulrcFHffv — Carl Paulus (@CarlPaulus) August 16, 2026

The Democrats are banking on the radicalism of the DSA to paint their own radicals as "moderates."

But the Overton Window has shifted to the left again.

Bulls**t on a shingle. He knows how hard it would be to put such an Ammendment through.



Just pandermatic. https://t.co/0HCOa6hQw4 — Arthur Frelling Dent (@ArthurFrDent) August 16, 2026

The good news is Democrats will not get 38 states to agree to this nonsense.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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