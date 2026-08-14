Activist Demands We Now Capitalize This Adjective for Political Reasons

The Left loves intersectionality. It's the ideology that you can out-victim other groups, thus earning more social clout and power. They use these metrics in public policy in places like Portland, where a disabled woman couldn't get housing assistance because she didn't score as high as someone who was black, Hispanic, or LGBTQ. She filed a lawsuit over that this spring.

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Now activists are looking to give the disabled more clout in the intersectionality game, demanding the word "disabled" be capitalized like black. Meanwhile, these activists take a dig at white people, saying white culture was created by "colonizers."

"It's time to capitalize the D in disabled just like the B in black. It signifies a robust political community that has power.

Why do we not capitalize white? Because it's not real. White is a cultural fiction that was created by colonizers..." pic.twitter.com/euVvwnzgkI — Leftism (@LeftismForU) August 13, 2026

"It's time to capitalize the D in disabled, just like the B in black," she said. "It signifies a robust political community that has power. Why do we not capitalize white? Because it's not real. White is a cultural fiction that was created by colonizers and other Europeans who harassed the entire planet, enslaved them, took their money, all of that is a product of colonialism."

"Let's capitalize the De because we're a community and we have a sociopolitical position in society," she continued.

In the non-white world, people like her are routinely strangled to death in their cribs. — Mulder’s Long Fight for Account Reinstatement (@proteinwisdom) August 14, 2026

Yep. Exactly this.

Umm so is she saying I’m not white? I’m so confused 🤣 — Nunya (@NunyaBidness74) August 13, 2026

What she's doing is dehumanizing white people, of which she is one, you'll notice, in order to justify violence against us and the destruction of our culture.

Leftists are crazy even if disabled. — Ron Sandack (@RLSandack) August 13, 2026

Yes.

It’s amazing that we have gone in a such a short span of time from “my disability doesn’t define who I am” to this. https://t.co/Z9EUwtOGlf — L (@SomeBitchIIKnow) August 14, 2026

They realized there's more political power in playing the victim than saying their disability doesn't define them.

Odd that you’re oppressed and marginalized while also *checks notes* “a robust political community that has power”.

Someone should have (d)isabled her send button. https://t.co/0nmFzpmvec — Ronin (@JSGuy2019) August 14, 2026

Logical consistency has never been their strong suit.

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