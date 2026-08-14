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Activist Demands We Now Capitalize This Adjective for Political Reasons

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 14, 2026 9:00 AM
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Activist Demands We Now Capitalize This Adjective for Political Reasons
AP Photo/Chris Carlson

The Left loves intersectionality. It's the ideology that you can out-victim other groups, thus earning more social clout and power. They use these metrics in public policy in places like Portland, where a disabled woman couldn't get housing assistance because she didn't score as high as someone who was black, Hispanic, or LGBTQ. She filed a lawsuit over that this spring.

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Now activists are looking to give the disabled more clout in the intersectionality game, demanding the word "disabled" be capitalized like black. Meanwhile, these activists take a dig at white people, saying white culture was created by "colonizers."

"It's time to capitalize the D in disabled, just like the B in black," she said. "It signifies a robust political community that has power. Why do we not capitalize white? Because it's not real. White is a cultural fiction that was created by colonizers and other Europeans who harassed the entire planet, enslaved them, took their money, all of that is a product of colonialism."

"Let's capitalize the De because we're a community and we have a sociopolitical position in society," she continued.

Yep. Exactly this.

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What she's doing is dehumanizing white people, of which she is one, you'll notice, in order to justify violence against us and the destruction of our culture.

Yes.

They realized there's more political power in playing the victim than saying their disability doesn't define them.

Logical consistency has never been their strong suit.

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News Topics CIVIL RIGHTS | DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION | WOKE
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