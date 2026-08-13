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NBC News Pretends to Care About Rural Americans and Pregnant Women Again

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 13, 2026 6:30 PM
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NBC News Pretends to Care About Rural Americans and Pregnant Women Again
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

It's adorable when media outlets, who have spent about a collective ten minutes in rural America, pretend to care about the people they spend 99.9 percent of their time sneering at and trying to disenfranchise. But that's just what NBC News did in this breathless piece about rural hospitals and pregnant women.

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Here's more:

If you are pregnant in rural America, especially in the South, chances are you are among the millions of women for whom the nearest prenatal care or maternity hospital is more than an hour away.

There’s been almost no progress in the last year for expectant mothers who live in “maternity care deserts,” areas that lack an obstetrician, midwife or medical center that specializes in labor and delivery. An estimated 1 in 3 counties in the United States, the same number as last year, meet that definition of maternity care desert, the annual report published Tuesday found.


Dr. Michael Warren, the chief medical and health officer for March of Dimes, said the situation is getting worse for some women. At least 96 labor and delivery units closed nationwide between the beginning of 2025 and early this year.

First, it's clear NBC can't fathom why anyone would want to live in a rural area. The land, the peace and quiet, and the relative safety are foreign concepts to them.

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They also magically know what a woman is again.

This, too. When you make something more expensive, you get less of it.

Some crack journalism right there. Things are far away in rural communities. Next, they'll tell us water makes things wet.

Hand them the Pulitzer now.

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News Topics HEALTHCARE | NPR | WEST VIRGINIA
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