Abdul El-Sayed Is Now the Most Radical Candidate in America

Abdul El-Sayed narrowly beat Rep. Haley Stevens in the Michigan U.S. Senate Democrat primary last night. Polling had indicated Stevens would lose to El-Sayed by double digits; instead, the race was much closer than expected, and El-Sayed won by only 1.8 points while Stevens trounced him with rural and black voters.

Advertisement

With the general election on the horizon, voters need to know that El-Sayed is now the most radical candidate in the race for control of the U.S. Senate. The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) put out an ad highlighting El-Sayed's extremism.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

"I'm pretty d**n dangerous," El-Sayed said at one campaign rally.

He's also pledged support for the leader of the Muslim Brotherhood in a 2011 article on HuffPo titled "Why the U.S. Should Support the Protesters in Egypt." In that article, El-Sayed laid out the case for why that terrorist organization would do well taking control of Egypt, saying among other things that "even if the Muslim Brotherhood were to take power, there are several reasons why the ensuing state would look nothing like Iran." El-Sayed also campaigned with Amir Makled, who praised the terrorist group Hezbollah and Iran.

El-Sayed supports raising taxes on working-class Michiganders including waitresses, delivery drivers, and senior citizens receiving Social Security. It's the only way he could pay for his radical "Medicare for All" scheme, an issue that El-Sayed has made a major plank in his platform.

He also supports defunding the police, and has deleted social media posts about his views on the police, saying "The police have become standing armies we deploy against our own people" and that police funding is influenced by "systemic racism." In 2020, El-Sayed was part of a webinar discussing the mass release of dangerous prisoners. He was joined by Martin Vargas, a registered sex-offender convicted for raping a 17-year-old girl, and LaWanda Hollister, who served 34 years in prison for second-degree murder.

El-Sayed campaigned with Hasan Piker, the radical left-wing streamer who believes America deserved 9/11, that the fall of the communist USSR was a "catastrophe," and dismissed claims that Hamas used rape and sexual violence against Israelis on October 7, 2023, and called for the murder of capitalists. Despite all this, El-Sayed refused to distance himself from or disavow Piker's extremist rhetoric.

"I'm not here to disavow people's views," El-Sayed said at the time. "I'm here to have a conversation about how to get money out of politics and put it back in the pockets and pass Medicare for All. That's the conversation that folks are to listen to. This whole goch game, platform policing, cancel culture, I thought we were over it."

Advertisement

The NRSC is sounding the alarm: Abdul El-Sayed is the most radical candidate in America and voters in Michigan need to know exactly who he is before heading to the polls in November.

"El-Sayed is the most radical Democrat Senate nominee ever," said NRSC Chairman Tim Scott. "His support of terrorist organizations, socialist policies, and the defunding of law enforcement makes him dangerous and ultimately disqualified from serving. Michigan has had two Democrat Senators for decades, so we cannot take anything for granted, but we will do everything we can to make sure El-Sayed never steps foot in the U.S. Senate."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.