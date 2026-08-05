Would Francesca Hong Really Commute the Sentences of Murderers?

Francesca Hong is trying to lie about her record to appear more moderate ahead of her all-but-guaranteed win in next week's Wisconsin primary. Hong will then run for governor against Republican Tom Tiffany.

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During a podcast interview, Hong said she would not commute the sentences of murderers.

Favreau: "Would you commute sentences for people convicted of murder?"



Hong: "I would not extend a commutation to somebody who has murdered somebody else." — Matt Berg (@mattberg33) August 4, 2026

But Tiffany called Hong out for lying about her views, because on April 27, Hong and her fellow Democrats were asked if they would commute the sentences of murderers. The only Democrat who said no to that question was Mandela Barnes.

Well, add this to the list of lies from @FrancescaHongWI.



When Democrat candidates for governor were asked on April 27, 2026, whether they would commute the sentences of murderers, @TheOtherMandela was the only Democrat who said no.@TomTiffanyWI also said no. https://t.co/Gih2ZRL4Dc pic.twitter.com/dSzj6mkU17 — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) August 4, 2026

We already know that Hong wants to abolish police and prisons. She pretends she doesn't, and that "investing" in law enforcement is part of her "public safety" plan. But Hong has been a member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) for years, and she supports their agenda. Abolishing police and prisons is part of that.

I would ask @WisconsinWatch if they'd be willing to fact check Hong on this, considering she's refuting *their own reporting* but we all know how that will go. https://t.co/Z7O5kEZjin — Brooks (@EBrooksUncut) August 4, 2026

Fact-checkers refused to do their jobs when Hong's campaign said she never called to abolish the Senate, despite a social media post in which Hong called for just that.

We can safely assume that everything Hong is saying during the campaign is a lie. She is pulling a leaf from Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger's playbook: campaign like a moderate, win, and then govern like the radical we all know Hong is.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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