This Massachusetts Town Just Restored Its ShotSpotter Program

In May, the Massachusetts city of Cambridge ended its ShotSpotter program, saying the police tool was racist and that ending it would "protect black and brown residents" and illegal immigrants. Two months later, Xavier Bautista was shot and killed, and police weren't called for an hour. Bautista was engaged to be married and the father of a 5-year-old boy. He was a long-time employee of the city's public works department.

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Bautista's body was found by pedestrians who then called police. The Cambridge police union blamed the delay on the absence of the ShotSpotter system. A city spokesperson, Jeremy Warnick, said it was "plausible" that if the system had been functioning in July, Bautista may have gotten help right away.

Now the Cambridge City Council voted to restore those "racist" gunshot detectors.

UPDATE: Cambridge City Council just voted to restore the "racist" gunshot detectors https://t.co/fqiAeS6Tif — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 4, 2026

But there's a catch. According to the Boston Globe, the council voted 6-3 to temporarily restore this technology for 90 days. In that time, the council wants to put together a group of Cambridge residents to come up with a longer-term solution.

Councilor Marc McGovern, one of the members who voted to remove the technology, told the Boston Globe he still had concerns. "ShotSpotter hasn't gotten any more reliable in the last few weeks," he said. McGovern said the temporary restoration will allow residents who said they weren't listened to when the council shut the system off a chance to be heard. Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui also voted for the ShotSpotter removal and then voted to turn it back on. "It’s about making sure that whatever decision we ultimately make is informed by both evidence and the lived experiences of the people who are most affected," she said.

Banning bodycams will be next. Nothing has deflated BLM more than bodycams. — Gunner (@Not_so_Ernest) August 4, 2026

That will be next. Body cams have destroyed the Left's narrative about systemic racism in policing.

As always, the Left pretends to "fight racism" by enacting policies that actually hurt minorities. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson discontinued his city's ShotSpotter program and the result has been that dozens of people, most of them black men and boys, have been shot and killed without police and first responders being notified for hours, if at all.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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