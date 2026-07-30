Elon Musk Has Big Plans for the Midterms

Elon Musk and his America PAC have big plans to help President Trump and Republicans maintain their congressional majorities through the midterms. Musk is planning a massive push to help GOP voter turnout, a move that will pad the Republicans' significant cash advantage.

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NEWS: Musk is planning a massive midterm push for the GOP and will help spearhead its voter turnout efforts this



Musk is resuscitating America PAC, which spent more than $250m for Trump in ‘24



New investment will further pad GOP’s massive cash edgehttps://t.co/0YKnMro9vI — Alex Isenstadt (@axiosalex) July 29, 2026

Here's more:

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is jumping into the midterms with a huge investment in a plan to boost Republican voter turnout, Axios has learned. Driving the news: Musk is resuscitating his dormant super PAC, America PAC, which spent more than $260 million to help get President Trump elected in 2024. America PAC will focus on door-knocking, digital advertising and direct mail aimed at turning out the conservative base, including voters who typically are less inclined to cast ballots in a non-presidential election year, sources with knowledge of the plans tell Axios.

Musk's representatives declined to specify exactly how much he'd spend. But given what he donated in 2024, the number is expected to be high. Zoom in: Musk's pro-Trump donations through America PAC in 2024 made him the largest individual political donor in a single election cycle in U.S. history. "America PAC was an essential partner for our historic GOTV operation in 2024, and their return for 2026 is a huge boost for Republicans across the country," James Blair, President Trump's senior political adviser, told Axios.

"We will again outsmart our opponents and ruthlessly execute our mission for the GOP between now and Election Day," Blair added.

That sound you hear is Democrats panicking.

BREAKING: Elon Musk Plans Massive Push for GOP in Midterms with @America PAC



“America PAC will focus on door-knocking, digital advertising and direct mail aimed at turning out the conservative base, including voters who typically are less inclined to cast ballots in a… — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) July 30, 2026

That ground game is something Democrats were good at, and Republicans are getting better at.

He should call it the Normal PAC. So when the corrupt elites and their lickspittles in the s**tbag media refer to it, they'll have to say "Normal is far right." — Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) July 30, 2026

That would be funny.

🚨 BIG NEWS



Elon Musk is pouring massive resources into the 2026 midterms through America PAC to help protect President Trump’s majority in Congress — per Axios.



The effort will focus on door-knocking, digital ads, and mail to drive turnout.



THANK YOU, ELON. Always putting… pic.twitter.com/i7TcmEHaTX — Shadow Truthland (@Shadowtruthland) July 30, 2026

"THANK YOU, ELON. Always putting America first," the poster wrote.

Elon Musk investing heavily in the midterms via his America PAC to back Trump's cong majority-Axios



Plan includes door-knocking,digital ads&mail campaigns to boost voter turnout



Musk has been privately strat. to support Trump's team



Vital 4 MAGA's success in an off-yr election pic.twitter.com/LbDVK0ztxO — Sandy (@SD73660) July 30, 2026

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As Axios noted, Musk's donations through America PAC made him the largest individual political donor in a single election cycle. It helped President Trump win reelection in 2024 and might help the GOP hold on to the House and Senate in November.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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