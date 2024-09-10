CNN Commentator Has a Total Meltdown When Scott Jennings Wrecks Her Point With...
Brutal Polling Slaps Kamala on Day of Crucial Debate With Trump
Trump Must Dismantle Kamala With Graceful Brutality
A Little Debate Preview
Kammy's Shopping List Is News, the Police of the Government Want to Arrest...
The FBI’s Counterintelligence Mission: Guardrail Against Chaos or Politicized Weapon?
Trump Vows to Hold Harris Accountable and Take Country to Better Place
The Harris-Trump Debate
Dem Rep Claims This Is the 'Plain and Simple' Reason Republicans Want to...
What We Know About the Haitians Taking Over This Ohio Town
Get Serious About Tax Cuts
David v Goliath: In DC, Goliath Always Wins
Israel's New Year Resolutions
The House Should Pass Speaker Johnson's 'CR + SAVE Act'
Tipsheet

Kamala's Debate Prep Points to All-Out Panic

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 10, 2024 6:15 AM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

I’m unsure what to think of this debate preparation for Kamala Harris, but if she fails tonight, and I pray she does, this could be why. Before you understand how to attack your opponent, it might be best to grasp what you want to sell to the American voter, something Kamala has had ample time to do despite the truncated timeline. She hasn’t because she runs off like a scared wombat when approached by the media, which is very much for her by any measure. CNN is reporting that Kamala has watched all of Donald Trump’s debates, studied his insults, and even called Hillary Clinton for advice:

Advertisement

Why she keeps talking to two-time presidential loser Hillary Clinton is beyond me. Clinton lost—it’s not like she’s some oracle in how to defeat Trump. She blew arguably one of the most winnable elections for Democrats in recent memory. 

As for the media and access, it’s creampuff time. They’re not hostile, but the press isn’t shying away from simple questions, like how will you pay for your economic plans? Harris couldn’t answer it, barfing up an incomprehensible word salad instead. 

If you can’t deliver a line that explains your agenda or any policy position, then the attacks aren’t going to work. We’re in territory where Kamala could devolve into a mess tonight. Trump has signaled he won’t be overly combative or aggressive as he was with Biden in the first debate in 2020, which backfired. He will do what he did to Joe: allow his opponents to destroy themselves. 

Trump knows what to say on the economy. He’s been a bit disjointed attacking Kamala’s record, sometimes veering into the personal, which isn’t what you need to do. Make it clear that her agenda will make us poorer, which it will. Calm and collected like you were against Biden, don’t let her get under your skin, and stay focused. 

Recommended

CNN Commentator Has a Total Meltdown When Scott Jennings Wrecks Her Point With One Question Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Also, who was Kamala’s stand-in for Trump in debate prep—I bet the entire exercise was a disaster. Kamala has proven numerous times she's not ready for primetime. That hasn't changed. Look how quickly the Harris high faded in the polls. Being the anti-Biden or the non-Biden candidate isn't enough. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Commentator Has a Total Meltdown When Scott Jennings Wrecks Her Point With One Question Matt Vespa
What We Know About the Haitians Taking Over This Ohio Town Mia Cathell
Brutal Polling Slaps Kamala on Day of Crucial Debate With Trump Matt Vespa
The Democrats’ Open Border Has Started a Countdown to a Bloodbath Kurt Schlichter
The Memes From the Haitian Invasion of Ohio Have Been Gold Matt Vespa
A Little Debate Preview Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN Commentator Has a Total Meltdown When Scott Jennings Wrecks Her Point With One Question Matt Vespa
Advertisement