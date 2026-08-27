The DSA Civil War Being Fought on Wikipedia

On July 11, a Wikipedia page was created for the National Political Committee (NPC), the governing body of the Democratic Socialists of America. The ensuing power struggle echoed early Soviet in-fighting — although thankfully for America, at a much wimpier scale.

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The page initially featured the nine caucuses represented within the NPC, with brief summaries of their driving ideologies: “Reformism,” “Trotskyism,” or “Marxism-Leninism,” to name just a few. It went fairly unnoticed, with just 22 edits made in the first two weeks. Then a tweet on July 25 — “Bro who made a Wikipedia page for the NPC” — set off a firestorm on this obscure page.

Over the following three days, 383 edits were made with fierce debate over who the true leftists are.

It’s easy to laugh off such absurd classifications, but this digital civil war reveals some uncomfortable truths for the socialist movement. The Left (still) can’t get along, and while the DSA might look like a unified organization built around figures like Zohran Mamdani or AOC, those prominent politicians stand firmly to the right of most caucuses in NPC.

The right, left, and center caucuses of the DSA differ primarily in their posture toward the Democratic Party. The “DSA Left” is more radical in its vision of socialism and methods for achieving it; the “DSA Right,” while still firmly left-wing, has a more gradual approach.

The DSA-Left includes overtly Marxist groups which are far more radical than the public-facing DSA members. It supports a break from the Democratic Party — which it denounces as capitalist and Zionist — and intends to build an independent political force. Yet some caucuses within the DSA-Left still have irreconcilable political differences. The authoritarian Red Star Caucus has little in common with the Libertarian Socialist Caucus, which is far closer to anarchism.

Meanwhile, the DSA-Right is happy to work with the Democratic Party for electoral purposes and build a solid base of support for socialism to eventually replace the capitalist system altogether. It will still endorse “impure” Democratic politicians out of pragmatism.

In between sits the DSA-Center. While still overwhelmingly communist, the center believes in a middle ground between the excesses of the Left and the passivity of the Right. Notably, the Center and Left hold a combined majority in the NPC, despite both being far to the left of the Overton window. Together, they push denunciations of prominent DSA members and steer the organization, particularly its International Committee, which legitimized Maduro’s rigged election and blamed NATO for the invasion of Ukraine.

So while AOC remains in the DSA, the NPC has forced the withdrawal of her national endorsement. Some even want to expel her from the DSA altogether over her perceived Zionism.

This straightforward left-right classification is intuitive for someone seeking to learn more about the DSA. But the term “Right” feels loaded for those who, as members of a socialist organization, interpret it as inherently bad. This played out with predictable chaos on the Wikipedia page, as editors devolved into a purity spiral. Editors argued about where to place caucuses in the traditional left-right scale, with various groups claiming to represent true leftism.

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For example, the “Talk” tab —where page editors go to debate changes — has comment sections arguing whether the revolutionary Carnation Caucus is “Maoist Third-Worldist” or simply “Third Worldist.” Another section exasperatedly asks for an explanation of the label “MAGA Communism,” a blend of left-right populism popularized by commentator Jackson Hinkle, who praises figures as diverse as Joseph Stalin, Donald Trump, and the Ayatollah Khamenei. Ultimately, the classification of “Right” socialism was removed from the page altogether.

While it sounds strange to give someone like Mamdani the label of “right-wing,” it’s not unprecedented. The Bolsheviks themselves had a “Right Opposition” and a “Left Opposition” to the mainline of the party, which were both promptly suppressed by Joseph Stalin within a few years. Perhaps AOC’s fate within the DSA and the growing discontent she faces from an increasingly extremist organization is reminiscent of those earlier disputes, although thankfully for her, she’s unlikely to suffer the same fate as Nikolai Bukharin.

However, that an outwardly illiberal faction now holds a majority within the DSA is still worrying, especially as progressive elected officials gain influence. The inner divisions and constant tensions serve as a reminder of the difficulty of steering a Big Tent organization when the stakes get bigger, and it’s hard to believe an anarchist caucus would easily align with borderline Stalinists for long once the circumstances of their uneasy alliance change. The hard Left, as always, is simply biding its time — congratulating itself for remaining ideologically pure.

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By mid-August, the page lost much of the frenzied charm it had during the edit war and is now filled with obscure vocabulary unintuitive to anyone who hasn’t attended multiple DSA meetings. The relative left-right positions have been removed, possibly due to the loaded connotation they carry, or possibly as a strategic move to conceal more radical positions that are often expressed, but rarely made official. In the meantime, the capitalist establishment can sleep soundly if this is the level of coordination exhibited by the socialist alternative.

Théodore Cazals is an economics student based in Paris who has gained a large following on X by sharing his thoughts on international politics.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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