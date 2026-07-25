Europe’s Lost Jewish Communities Underscore Why Israel Must Defend Itself

Israel is battling enemies who promise to slaughter Jews until the "Zionist entity" is annihilated.

My recent Sephardic Jewish Tour took me from Bucharest, Romania, north along the Carpathian Mountains, then west and south into Transylvania and Hungary, and finally to Belgrade, Serbia. We enjoyed fine company and dining, toured historic palaces and churches, and explored Bran Castle, legendary home of Vlad the Impaler and Count Dracula.

Advertisement

Mostly, we visited overgrown Jewish cemeteries and once-thriving synagogues, some restored to their pre-WWII glory, many just a shadow of their former splendor. The now silent holy places reminded us how Jewish communities were slaughtered by Nazis and Nazi-aligned Europeans.

In my wife’s grandmother’s hometown of Iasi, 13,000 out of 50,000 Jews were murdered in the streets by fellow townsfolk; survivors were sent to death camps in Poland. In Sighet, a majority-Jewish town before 1940 and birthplace of Elie Wiesel, just 2,300 of 10,000 Jews survived the war. Only in Bucharest – thanks to the King, Queen Mother, Chief Rabbi of Romania and U.S. Treasury Secretary Henry Morgenthau – were Jews not deported.

In the Middle East, Grand Mufti of Jerusalem Amin al-Husseini worked to bring Hitler’s Final Solution to Palestine. Formerly Judea but renamed Syria Palestina by the Romans, it was a post-WWI remnant of British and French “mandates” that carved new nations out of the once-mighty Ottoman Empire.

By war’s end, two-thirds of all Europe’s Jews, and 90 percent of all Jewish children, were exterminated by Nazis and their collaborators. Some 400,000 Romanian Jews had been murdered; 200,000 of the survivors emigrated to Israel over the next 40 years.

Jews and the world promised Never Again would genocides be allowed to happen. But today we witness commemorations and memorials to dead Jews – while the world’s oldest hatred once again spreads its venom globally, demanding the obliteration of more Jews.

Husseini’s Jew hatred and Islamic supremacist ideologies had flourished in the Middle East and spread far and wide. Genocides ebbed, then erupted again in multiple regions.

Israel was born out of Europe’s crematorium ashes in 1948. As Arab states tried but failed to destroy it, some 700,000 Arabs were displaced, while 800,000 Jews were driven out of Muslim countries. Israel was again victorious in the 1967 and 1973 wars – but endured repeated suicide bombings, rocket and missile attacks, and murderous “intifadas” throughout the next half-century.

On October 7, 2023, thousands of Hamas terrorists, accompanied by thousands of Gaza civilians, committed bestial rape , mutilation, murder, decapitation, looting and kidnapping in Israeli communities largely populated by the most pro-Palestinian, pro-coexistence people in Israel.

Within hours, even before the Israel Defense Force responded militarily, rabid crowds of professors, students, politicians, journalists and other antisemites were excusing, even applauding, the atrocities. Their “From the River to the Sea Palestine Will be Free” chants echo Hamas, Hezbollah and Iranian mullah demands that Israel and its Jews be eradicated – followed by Christians, Bahais and other non-Muslims. “Globalize the Intifada” slogans encourage the murder of Jews everywhere.

Advertisement

“We will repeat the October 7 attack time and again until Israel is annihilated. We are victims of the occupation. Everything we do is justified,” Hamas leader Gazi Hamad proclaimed. “Israel has no place on our land. Nobody should blame us for the things we do on October 7, October 10, October 1,000,000.”

It had become a war to the finish. Israel had no choice: Hamas (and Hezbollah) had to be destroyed.

The IDF launched a ground war against Hamas’s entrenched terrorists. That meant attacking every building in Gaza – because every one of them housed terrorists, weapon stashes, observation and sniper posts, rocket and missile launchers. It meant invading and blowing up hundreds of miles of tunnels under the same office buildings, homes, hospitals, schools and mosques – because they contained access shafts, rocket factories, retractable rocket launchers, command centers and living quarters.

Before almost every attack, Israel used leaflets, loudspeakers and cell phones to warn civilians to get out. It used more precisely targeted munitions than any other army in history.

These IDF actions prevented countless civilian deaths, while increasing Israel’s own wounded and death tolls. In fact, the civilian-to-combatant death toll in Gaza is the lowest of any recent urban war – far below what UN and allied forces inflicted in recent wars in Syria and Iraq, for example.

Advertisement

When Israel has targeted doctors, journalists, UNRWA employees or soccer players for capture or elimination, it was because they were actually Hamas or Hezbollah operatives.

And yet Israel is repeatedly accused of genocide. It’s a bald-faced lie.

Real genocide is what Hamas intends to do until Israel is extinguished. It’s the Islamist butchery in Nigeria, where jihadis have slaughtered 150,000 Christians, raped and kidnapped thousands more, and driven millions into neighboring countries. It’s Iran-backed Islamist butchery in Sudan and other northern African countries.

Real genocide is the massacre, enslavement, and forced exile of 60 percent of Afghanistan’s Hazara Shia minority by Sunni Muslims in 1888-1892 and their continued ethnic and religious persecution today.

It’s what China is doing to destroy Uyghur and Tibetan language, culture, and religion.

The other bald-faced lie behind this hatred is that Israel has no right to exist. That there were no Jews in “Palestine” until Jewish “colonizers” began showing up in the late Nineteenth Century. That the “Zionist entity” is an “imperialist, colonialist, racist” “colonizer” and “occupier” of lands that rightfully belong to Palestinians. This false history cannot stand.

Abraham and the Israelites arrived in what was then Canaan and is now Israel around 1575 BC/BCE (3,600 years ago and 2,210 years before Muhammad’s armies conquered Jerusalem) and have been there ever since. The Koran calls Jews “the people of the Book,” and the Dome of the Rock and Al Aqsa mosque were built on the plateau where the First and Second Jewish Temples once stood.

Advertisement

The Jews defeated the Amorites, Canaanites and Philistines, created the Kingdom of Israel, fell to Assyrians and Babylonians, returned as a people under Cyrus the Great of Persia, lived under Greek rule, established the Hasmonean dynasty, were slaughtered and dispersed by the Romans, and lived under Muslim, Christian Crusader and Ottoman rulers, before having their own state again in 1948.

Extensive archeological evidence and historical accounts confirm all of this. (For more details, see here, here and here, for example.)

At no point did Jews entirely disappear from the Promised Land. At no point was there ever a Palestinian state, empire or people. No other people on Earth can trace their history back so far to a single place of habitation as the Jews and Israel. No other people have a stronger claim to their land.

Today, Israel and its people are again fighting for their very existence, against terrorists and their patrons who want to annihilate them. Under the Abraham Accords, and in recognition that Israel is here to stay and could be a superb ally and trading partner, more Arab, Muslim and other nations are recognizing Israel’s right to exist in peace.

May that recognition soon become lasting reality.

Paul Driessen has been to Israel multiple times with the Jewish National Fund , Shurat Hadin , and on his own, including visits to sites of the October 7 massacres. He is the author of articles on energy, environmental, human rights and Israel issues.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.