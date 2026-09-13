A Quick Bible Study Vol. 337: Interview With World-Famous Sculptor and Evangelist Timothy Schmalz

Author's Note: All previous volumes of this series are available here. The first 56 volumes are compiled in the book "Bible Study For Those Who Don't Read The Bible." "Part Two," featuring volumes 57-113, was published in December 2022.

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Greetings to all my loyal and new readers. Today we have a unique Bible study: an interview with world-renowned sculptor Timothy Schmalz. You may not recognize his name, but you have likely seen his sculptures across the nation and around the world. Schmalz is an evangelist who uses his art to promote God’s Word.

His best-known work is “Homeless Jesus.” It is a life-sized bronze sculpture of a park bench depicting Jesus as a sleeping homeless person. Our Lord is huddled under a blanket, with only the crucifixion wounds on His feet hinting at His identity. About 500 “Homeless Jesus” sculptures are currently installed worldwide, with more added every year. Click for a global tour.

However, Schmalz’s most celebrated and prestigious achievement is two permanent sculptures in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican in Italy. His first was installed in 2019 — the square’s first new sculpture in 400 years — more on that in our interview.

Now, let's welcome Timothy Schmalz to Townhall.

Myra Kahn Adams: How do you evangelize through your sculptures?

Timothy Schmalz: My short answer is a favorite quote from St. Francis: “Preach everywhere you go, and if necessary, even use words.” I preach with sculpture because, although it is a silent medium, I believe it is the most effective way to convey the Word of God. Few artists evangelize through sculpture, yet it lasts for centuries, and my works will outlive me.

I think of evangelization as advertising to those with or without Christian faith. My constant challenge is to identify a verse or passage that distills the most important theological concepts so even a secular viewer can “see” the biblical message and be motivated to buy or open the Book.

MKA: Do you ever feel “called” to sculpt a specific verse?

TS: My job is to comb through the Bible to find verses that have yet to be interpreted in art. I am always surprised to find "gems" still buried after two millennia, overlooked by sculptors. For example, I am currently sculpting more than 40 panels, each measuring two feet by two feet, depicting Jesus’s parables for a “Parable Park” in a U.S. location to be announced. Why has no artist in 2000 years thought to depict “Christ the Teacher” surrounded by all His parables in one place? I feel blessed that the Lord has chosen me to craft such a massive project.

MKA: What is your secret to infusing a sculpture with emotion that moves people?

TS: The secret is that I was born into a family that has an aversion to Christianity. When I converted to Christianity, it was like "coming out of the closet." Then, through my art, I wanted to show my family that faith in Jesus Christ is amazing, spectacular, and relevant. If I were a cradle Catholic, I might not be sensitive to how the secular world looks at our religion.

Then, I critique my sculptures through the eyes of cynical, faithless 18-year-olds. How will they see and perceive my art? How can I show them that Christianity is awesome and cool? I try to show love in action; it is the most powerful emotion, and Christ is love. That is my biggest challenge. If I can win over young (or old) cynics, I know my work is powerful. But if only churchgoers like my art, its power is limited.

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MKA: What inspired you to sculpt Charlie Kirk following his assassination?

TS: My Charlie Kirk sculpture was a response to a secular, hate-filled world that celebrated the murder of an extraordinary young man. I have studied Charlie; my teenage daughter followed him closely. I saw his courage and confidence as he lived in a free society where one can debate deep ideas such as: Is abortion murder? Can a person decide whether they are male or female? Those who celebrated Charlie's murder signaled that murdering people who think differently than you is okay.

I am pleased to report that I have ticked off so many people because my sculpture of Charlie depicts Jesus embracing him. Yet when I sculpted Jesus as a convicted felon, that did not bother anyone.

Charlie’s sculpture reflects my belief that he is with Christ and that Christ is not with those who are OK with Charlie's murder. This past week marked the first anniversary of his assassination; my sculpture will forever memorialize Charlie Kirk as eternally in the arms of Jesus.

Myra’s note to readers: Timothy’s sculpture, “Angels Unawares,” was installed in September 2019 in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican. Since then, so many millions of people have touched the protruding hand of the African slave from the refugee boat that the bronze has worn away, leaving a copper color. Timothy’s second St. Peter’s Square sculpture, “Be Welcoming,” was installed in April 2025.

MKA: Describe what it is like to have two prominent sculptures permanently on display in the Vatican’s St. Peter’s Square?

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TS: I feel it is a great responsibility not to squander such a double honor in the Christian world’s most famous square. There is also a strong expectation that any new work I create be relevant. Many new eyes, including those of faith leaders and VIPs, are following my art, so I must take this opportunity to convey the messages found in the Bible with greater clarity and intensity.

Today, I am motivated to seek out the blind spots in our faith that need to be seen and put more energy into my art to create those kinds of pieces. All the artwork an artist creates in a lifetime becomes, in a sense, one long conversation. My reality is that the conversation is about how I please God with the gifts He has bestowed upon me.

MKA: Is there a prayer or set of verses that you say before you begin sculpting?

TS: No, it's wider than that. I sculpt nonstop for nearly 10 hours every day while listening to scripture and theology, hoping something will stick. My goal is for scripture to be my “third hand.” I believe this happens when I create an environment omnipresent with my sculpting. In addition to listening to scripture, I often pray. I want prayer to merge with daily life, and hopefully my sculpture does the same.

MKA: Do you believe that the Lord gave you your talent to evangelize His Word?

TS: In 2025, when my second sculpture was installed in St. Peter’s Square, I had just received confirmation that seven of my new sculptures would be installed in Bethlehem’s Manger Square. That's when I began to feel I was on a rare mission from God. However, at age 57, I know I have only a finite time to create more sculptures, and I had better not waste a minute.

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MKA: Timothy, on behalf of Townhall readers, thank you for this meaningful interview. I also encourage readers to visit your Gospel Gardens, an epic achievement at Mary, Queen of the Universe Basilica in Orlando, Florida, just minutes from Disney World.

Myra Kahn Adams is a conservative political and religious writer. Her book "Bible Study For Those Who Don't Read The Bible" reprints the first 56 volumes of this popular study. "Part 2" reprints Vols. 57-113. Order it here.

Myra is also the Executive Director of the National Shroud of Turin Exhibit. You can help support our popular exhibit at the Basilica in Orlando, Florida. Now extended until the end of 2026! Read more here. Contact: Myraadams01@gmail.com

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