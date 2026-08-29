Empires Fall Because Their People Have No Clue It’s Happening

Most people don't want to see the country they live in fall to pieces around them. They understand that such would probably have negative repercussions for them personally. There are Democrats in America today who do hate the country so much they want to see it wiped off the face of the earth, and they are working overtime to make that happen. But most rank-and-file Democrats probably don't want America to disappear; they just want certain changes that would appeal to whatever worldly philosophy they have, if indeed they even have one.

Advertisement

"Leave me alone" is probably a very common philosophy, but Democrats who believe that aren’t intelligent enough to realize that is the exact opposite ideology of the party they vote for. The Democratic Party leadership doesn't want to leave people alone; they want to totally control them, not let them act without government consent. I lived in a country for 10 years (China) which has exactly that philosophy, and I eventually learned I wasn't allowed to breathe without the CCP's blessing. But most Chinese people, like Democrats, don't know that is what their party believes.

Most people have some vague notion of wanting "freedom" without really having knowledge of what it is. Again, to them, freedom might mean "leave me alone to do what I want to do," but that has no possibility of success if criminals and government are given the same right. The very essence of criminality is to NOT let other people alone — others have something they want — and the same is true of government.

Government can't leave people alone, because the essence of government, the very nature of government, is control, force, and power, not freedom. There has never been a government yet that wanted its people to be free from government control. That just isn't what government is all about. Our Founders knew that, and that is why they desperately tried to limit government and teach Americans what true freedom is. But, alas, they were defeated by the nature of man and history. But this is why Thomas Jefferson said, “The two enemies of the people are criminals and government, so let us tie the second down with the chains of the Constitution so the second will not become the legalized version of the first.” Again, criminals take from us, limiting our freedom; so does government.

This is the major reason why the Democrats love the welfare system so much — the government gets to "take care of," i.e., enslave and control people. They even euphemistically call that "freedom." It's almost incredible how many people accept the government's definitions. But, all through history, many people have been more comfortable under the "protection" of slavery than under the risks of freedom. Countless people are simply constitutionally, mentally, and spiritually incapable of taking care of themselves. We say we hate slavery; it's supposedly the greatest crime in human history, but frankly, all many Americans have done is exchange one form of slavery — personal chattel slavery — for something similar — government dependence. And called it “freedom.” Control the language, and you control the people.

Government criminality is further evident in that it is, by far, the greatest mass murderer in human history. And when government kills its own people, what can they do about it? Nothing. Just ask the Chinese under Mao, the Russians under Stalin, or the Jews under Hitler. Government is not only the greatest mass murderer in history, but it is also the most successful propaganda machine, especially when it controls the education system. Put people in slavery, call it “freedom,” and those who don’t know what either is will fall for it completely. Government can also hand out benefits to influential elements of society (such as the media) to get their assistance in this effort at tyranny. Jefferson, especially, repeatedly warned us about the media.

Advertisement

But eventually, the laws of history catch up, and every tyranny collapses under the weight of its own evil and bureaucratic monstrosity. And the bigger the government, the harder, more tragic for its people, and sadder, the fall.

Do you think the frog placed in the pot of cool water knows what is happening when the heat is turned up, and he starts getting cooked? Do you think the people of the Roman Empire (or Assyrian, or Babylonian, or Persian, or British) knew when their empire was collapsing? Maybe a few, but not many, and certainly not enough to prevent it from happening. How many people in America today realize what is occurring in our country? Some do, especially those who know true history and can look back and see the incredible parallels to the breakdown of other empires. But most Americans are clueless.

No nation in human history has ever been perfect, not even America, but there are certain principles that all successful (for a time) nations have: they are built upon spiritual courage, moral strength, hard work and industry, and usually with a little bit of ruthlessness, which sometimes, though not always, is necessary when a determined foe threatens. Rome lost all of that when the barbarians arrived, and the Roman Empire is no more. The British Empire is gone now, too, and for the same reason. The American “empire” is swilling down the same toilet. All three collapses were led by self-indulgent, power-hungry people who had no knowledge of what made their nation great, and thus no idea how to keep it great — even if they wanted to.

Advertisement

Leaders must know, because the people rarely do. The Democrats are directing gullible Americans down a primrose path to hell, and their sheep are, smilingly, following right along behind them, totally oblivious to where they are going, or what will happen when they get there. Just “leave me alone” and “let me be free,” neither of which is happening, or will.

Empires collapse because the people therein never recognize it happening.

Check out my Substacks: “Mark It Down! (mklewis929.substack.com) and “Mark It Down! Bible Substack” (mklbibless.substack.com). Both free. Read my great tales of the Old American West, available on Amazon and Kindle: "Whitewater," "River Bend," "Return to River Bend," "Allie’s Dilemma," and "Kendrick and other stories." Follow me on X: @thailandmkl

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.