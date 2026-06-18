Only Jealous Pinko Losers Begrudge Elon Musk His Well-Deserved Success

The morons and the moron-wranglers are very, very upset about Elon Musk becoming a trillionaire. In their ideology, success is self-evidently bad. He’s very successful, so therefore, he’s very bad. Remember that socialists are collectivists. It must be about the many, never the one, because they want to be the voice of the many, and an uppity one is an obstacle to their domination. That’s why they hate individual success. Of all the obnoxious lies Barack Obama told, perhaps the most poisonous was his “You didn’t build that!” lie. What Obama was attempting to do was deny the possibility of individual success. That allows him to sidestep the problem of individual property rights, because they want your property—property is power. If you didn’t build that, it’s not yours. If you didn’t build that, then we had to have built that, and therefore we own it and can do what we want with it. And by “we,” they mean themselves and the rest of the nomenklatura of the leftist ruling class. It’s rhetorically dispossessing you not only of your property, but of the possibility of individual greatness.

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That’s why they must deny that Elon Musk is great, as he demonstrably is by any honest and reasonable standard. I mean, what did Elon Musk ever do to deserve ownership in multiple successful companies, other than start them and grow them and make them successful? That could’ve been anybody. He just got lucky, unlike all the people who are green with envy at his green. Or he was given it. Or something something Elon didn’t build that. It’s not fair that he be successful, while his self-evident moral superiors aren’t. See, the reason they didn’t start an electric car company and a rocket company and a satellite Internet company and a prosthetics company and so on and so on is because mysterious forces conspired against them to strangle their genius in the cradle. They’re better than this Elon Musk guy, who only enriched thousands of people and improved the lives of billions because of the manifest superiority of their feelz.

Socialism is the ideology of those who want power and those who want stuff without working for it. And nothing demonstrates that better than the vitriolic reaction to Elon Musk’s success. He’s a terrible person, you know, because he took the most prominent social media company and opened it up, allowing people to speak freely. And when people speak freely, socialists lose. They’ll never forgive him for that, or for anything else, like his total unwillingness to accept their premises and genuflect at their altars. They have even resurrected the “Elon is a literal Nazi!” thing, where he waved at a crowd. It kind of fails to resonate when the same leftist heroes who were standing up to those literal Nazis are drooling over the guy who literally emblazoned a Nazi concentration camp guard’s death’s head into his chest for 20 years. If Elon was handing out cash to grubby NGOs like George Soros does—have you ever heard a leftist get mad at billionaire George Soros? Hmmmm.—they would love him. They wouldn’t be able to say enough good things about him as long as he writes his checks. Of course, all this moral posturing is a fraud. It’s not that Elon is a trillionaire. It’s that he’s not a leftist. Or at least not that he’s a leftist now. You could probably call him a lefty 20 years ago. The leftists just picked up and moved the goalposts for what constitutes a leftist. Perhaps his son committing to pretending to be his daughter was just a bridge too far. But he’d never be a good leftist because he can’t bring himself to say things that just aren’t so. And being a committed leftist requires you to bring yourself to say things that just aren’t so.

The fact is that Elon Musk has done more for humanity and society than a million of their NGOs. He got rich off his companies that improved humanity and society, and he should get rich off them. After all, he built them. They are his. The socialists seek to circumvent this problem by rejecting the concept of private property. Everything is theirs, and you just get the scraps they decide to let you keep. But that’s not how our society works, at least not among normal people. Normal people look at Elon Musk and think that they’d love to do the same thing he did. They are also grateful for their investment returns (I sure am). But socialists look at Elon Musk, realize their own personal failures, and get mad because they don’t have what he earned. So, they want to take it, and they try to dress up their greed with highfalutin’ language about morals and justice, but they’re just thieves. They are the Hans Grubers of Western politics, except dumber and with worse clothes. They don’t want to work, and they’re not smart enough to build anything, so they’re mad at the guy who did work and did build a whole bunch of stuff.

Leftist failure is such that a lot of their arguments aren’t going to work on normals anymore. The socialists are hoping to gin up hatred over Elon for his success, but their rabble-rousing is tired and dull. Moreover, it doesn’t quite resonate. After all, we’re in an era of Somalis ripping off billions for their “Learing Centers,” and California continues building its railway to nowhere. The unstated premise is that if you took Elon Musk’s stuff—which doesn’t actually exist as a pile of money that he sleeps on in his castle—they would, in their wisdom, be able to solve all the world’s problems. But we’ve seen what they do with money, and what they do is pocket it then fail to solve problems. But of course, they don’t want to solve problems, because without problems, they don’t have power. Their proposal is that you give them money and they will take the money and make things worse.

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For instance, you see a lot of them announce that world hunger could be cured if we just took half of Elon’s money. Except that world hunger is already on the way to being cured by capitalism. Fewer people are starving around the world now than at any time in history. But even if you took his money and just handed it over (after the leftists skim most of it off the top), do you think that would cure the underlying problems that create hunger and poverty? Those aren’t the result of some giant conspiracy or colonial oppression. Cultures wallow in hunger and poverty because those cultures suck. And leftists stealing all of Elon Musk’s money and handing over some of it to the local potentate is not going to make those cultures change. We’ve sent trillions to the Third World in the last century, and it’s still the Third World. Mass famine has been avoided, largely because capitalism has led to improved agriculture and distribution. That’s the work of capitalism.

We should be celebrating Elon Musk. He’s a hero. Many of our retirement accounts are considerably larger because of his genius. Tens of thousands are employed because of him. Our lives are significantly better because of his products and services. Just the other day, I was on an airplane with fast, efficient Wi-Fi thanks to Starlink. He’s a miracle worker. And he’s going to get us to Mars. Socialists? All they will get us to is Skid Row in Los Angeles, where we will find a figurative hobo relieving himself on the sidewalk forever.

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