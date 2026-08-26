An angel walked among us.

Dolly Parton died Tuesday in Nashville at 80.

And somehow even writing that sentence feels wrong.

Dolly was one of those people who seemed like she had simply always been here. The hair. The rhinestones. That laugh. That unmistakable Tennessee voice. The songs everybody knew whether they listened to country music or not.

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But there was something else about her too.

Goodness.

Not the manufactured kind celebrities sometimes discover when a camera arrives. The real thing.

Her nephew announced her death in a video Dolly had asked him, years ago, to record for exactly this moment. Think about that. Even in planning how the world would learn she was gone, Dolly was thinking about the people who loved her and what she wanted them to hear.

That sounds like her.

I’ve written a lot of columns this year about people behaving badly.

Today I don’t want to do that.

Today I want to write about somebody who spent eighty years reminding us what behaving well looked like.

Dolly Rebecca Parton was born in a one-room cabin in the Great Smoky Mountains, one of twelve children in a family that didn’t have much money but had plenty of faith.

Her father famously paid the doctor who delivered her with a sack of cornmeal.

That’s how poor they were.

And yet if you listened to Dolly talk about those years, bitterness was almost impossible to find. She talked about family. She talked about music. She talked about God.

The day after graduating from high school, she headed for Nashville.

She had talent. Lord knows she had ambition. And apparently she had absolutely no intention of taking no for an answer.

Good thing.

What followed was one of the great American lives.

Songs. Grammys. Movies. Dollywood. More than 100 million records sold. A catalog of music that will outlive every one of us.

But strangely, none of that is what I find myself thinking about today.

I’m thinking about the books.

In 1995, Dolly started the Imagination Library in honor of her father, who couldn’t read or write. The idea was wonderfully simple: send books to children for free.

So she did.

And kept doing it.

Millions upon millions of books later, children who will never meet Dolly Parton have sat in somebody’s lap and heard a bedtime story because she decided they should have one.

That’s a legacy.

I’m thinking about Gatlinburg too.

When wildfires devastated East Tennessee, Dolly didn’t just issue a statement about how heartbroken she was. She helped. Her foundation committed money directly to families who had lost their homes.

That’s what she did.

When Vanderbilt researchers were working on a COVID vaccine, she gave them a million dollars.

When people needed help, Dolly helped.

And she never seemed particularly interested in making sure everybody knew she’d done it.

Maybe that’s because she never really thought the credit belonged to her.

Dolly talked about God with a refreshing lack of embarrassment. Not as a branding exercise. Not because somebody’s marketing department had determined that faith tested well with country audiences.

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She believed.

She prayed.

She read her Bible.

She talked about Jesus.

And she somehow managed to do all of that in an entertainment industry where saying practically anything is acceptable except, sometimes, saying plainly that you believe God is real.

Dolly said it anyway.

What I loved about her faith was that she didn’t seem interested in using it as a club.

She just lived it.

There is a difference.

She could walk onto a stage covered in rhinestones, make a joke about her own appearance, bring a room to its feet, and then turn around and talk about God’s goodness without any of it feeling contradictory.

Maybe because to her it wasn’t.

The rhinestones were Dolly.

So was the Bible.

So was the laughter.

So were the books sent to children she’d never meet.

All of it fit inside the same person.

That’s rare.

Fame does strange things to people. Money does too. Both have a way of convincing somebody that the rules applying to everybody else somehow stopped applying to them somewhere around the first million dollars.

Dolly Parton went the other direction.

The bigger she became, the more she gave away.

The farther she traveled from that little cabin in Tennessee, the more determined she seemed never to forget it.

And now she’s gone.

Eighty years.

What a life.

I keep thinking about all those children opening books with her name tucked somewhere inside. About families who rebuilt after a fire because she helped them. About people who heard her sing something about Jesus and perhaps, for three minutes, remembered Him themselves.

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That’s how you measure a life.

Not Grammys.

Not record sales.

Not box-office receipts.

People.

How many did you help?

How many did you encourage?

How many were better because you were here?

By that accounting, Dolly Parton was extraordinarily wealthy long before anybody started counting her money.

An angel walked among us.

Maybe that’s sentimental.

I don’t care.

For 80 years, Dolly Parton gave this world music, laughter, generosity, faith, and an enormous amount of joy.

And she kept pointing beyond herself.

Rest well, Dolly.

The rhinestones were fun.

The light underneath them was the real thing.

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