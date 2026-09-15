The New York Giants Took the Dallas Cowboys to the Woodshed Sunday Night

The New York Giants have been a mess for the past decade. Eli Manning nabbed another ring, beating Tom Brady and the Patriots in Super Bowl 42, and things went off the rails. Until the New York Knicks this summer, this was the last championship New York City took home.

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The Brian Daboll era was marked by unpreparedness, internal issues with coaches and coordinators, and overall dysfunction. He was fired during the 2025 season, ending this circus. John Harbaugh’s generation-long run with the Baltimore Ravens also ended. He was quickly scooped up at 1925 NY Giants Drive and got started on building a bully in the Meadowlands. He has succeeded thus far.

Are we back? I don’t know. We must take it one game at a time, but it was something Giants fans haven’t seen in ages: total domination of the Cowboys on both sides of the ball. We won the battle in the trenches. We controlled the line of scrimmage. We punched the cowgirls in the mouth, with Jaxson Dart leading methodical, clock-draining drives that left Dallas unable to climb back into the game on Sunday Night Football. In the second half, Dallas only possessed the ball twice. That’s it. Also, don’t let the score fool you: Dallas benefited from some questionable pass-interference calls. Still, they got their teeth kicked out with New York-style bully ball.

The #NYGiants couldn't be stopped on Sunday night and announced the John Harbaugh Era with authority in a dominating win over Dallas:#NFL pic.twitter.com/zUAt0dmPEs — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) September 14, 2026

The Giants 90% 3rd down conversion rate (9/10) would be tied for the 2nd-highest by an NFL team in a game since 2000.



Only 1 team ever finished with a better conversion rate on 3rd down in a game this entire millennium. https://t.co/tPwGxKJRaK — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) September 14, 2026

THIS IS GIANTS FOOTBALL!!



Put this f*ckin play on repeat!! They stole the Cowboys soul on this play. My goodness 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/STKCneqTIM — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 14, 2026

The Giants’ drives in the second half:



12 plays, 74 yards, 8:01, touchdown



13 plays, 65 yards, 8:11, touchdown



13 plays, 46 yards, final 5:21 run out to win the game



Dominance — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 14, 2026

Cowboys only possessing the ball twice in the 2nd half is crazy. What a gameplan by the Giants. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 14, 2026

Cowboys defense trying to stop the Giants offense pic.twitter.com/IQW5EZVJAr — NFL Memes (@NFLMemes) September 14, 2026

Jaxson Dart is the first Giants QB to throw 3 touchdowns in the opener since Eli Manning in 2016



🥹 — Everything Ole Miss (@EverythingRebs) September 14, 2026

Now, this seems like eons ago, but remember when Jaxson Dart was at a Trump rally in Rep. Mike Lawler’s district? Linebacker Abdul Carter chimed in and wasn’t happy, which led people who don’t watch sports to call Dart a cancer and whatnot. It never became a story, and Harbaugh smoothed things over internally. Oh, but the anti-Trump crew tried to make it something, and when it fizzled, they still clung to some sick hope that it would nuke the team. Nope. And some of these clowns were Giants fans. Sorry, not true.

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The medical experts on social media didn’t think either Cam Skattebo or Malik Nabers would play in Week One. They did. The Dallas Cowboys and their beat writers thought they would take the Giants to the woodshed Sunday night — that didn’t happen either.

Maybe Dart attending the Trump rally helped secure the win. Not really, but I’ll say that just to make the usual suspects mad.

What a win to kick off the Harbaugh era.

Jaxson Dart is 23 of 29 (79.3) for 230 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT, 134.2 QB rating. Also has 58 rushing yards.



The #Giants are 9 of 10 on third down. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 14, 2026

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