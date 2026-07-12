Personal Safety When You Take That Wrong Turn

Violent crime rates consistently peak at this time, with July routinely having the highest number of homicides, aggravated assaults, and robberies.

Under the sorry ‘leadership’ of woke governors and mayors, particularly in Democrat-run cities where defund the police movements or no-bail policies have been introduced or proposed, in certain sections of town those who would do you harm have more incentive to do so than ever before.

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Calculated Criminality

In jurisdictions across America, criminals quickly learn the parameters to avoid being rounded up by police. Hence, they engage in crimes up to a certain level. In some Democrat strongholds, where district attorneys have been bought and paid for by George Soros, street criminals are well aware that they likely will be released in 24 to 48 hours, almost no matter what they do.

With this backdrop, suppose you make a decidedly wrong turn to a potentially dangerous section of town?

Depending on what study you encounter, anywhere from 60 percent to 80 percent of American drivers now employ GPS capabilities. Based on figures from Safehome.org, 170 million American drivers own GPS tracking devices, and the market is still expected to expand. In all, we are a nation that is directed by voice and maps as we drive. Yet, it's easy to take a wrong turn when exiting a ramp, when avoiding one-way streets, or when otherwise bypassing streets where it was difficult to make the proper turn at all.

A study reveals that among all U.S. drivers, seven percent have been misdirected by GPS at least 10 times! GPS is not infallible, and virtually all drivers have been misdirected at least once.

Sorry, Wrong Turn

Suppose you do take a wrong turn in the city, perhaps missing the desired exit ramp, and you end up on an unfamiliar street. Abandoned warehouses and litter abound. People hanging around on corners don't seem to have much to do.

You re-consult your GPS or other aids on how to depart from this section of town. All indications are that, at best, it will take a couple of minutes, requiring some complex turns and twists. So, what do you do while you're in your car?

The pros say to keep a safe distance from the car in front of you at stoplights or stop signs. You need to have sufficient room to hit the gas pedal in case you have to quickly vamoose. Stay alert, especially while you're stopped at a red light. Continually check your rear-view and your side-view mirrors to see if anyone is approaching you.

Carjacking is not uncommon and, even with your windows closed, someone with a crowbar can smash them in seconds. If anyone does approach, you need to be prepared to speed away.

Having a Nice Day?

If you happen to be out of your car, at a gas station or retail store, be especially wary. If someone steps toward you and, in a reasonably pleasant voice, says something such as, “How are you doing today?” be ready to depart in a hurry.

What if it's too late and the ‘cordial’ greeter is merely a few yards away? In a loud voice, yell out, “I have nothing to do with you,” or any other phrase that will draw the attention of others and perhaps startle the nearby greeter. If you're a woman, it’s an option to scream and shout.

If you need to stop at a gas station or some retail establishment, it's advisable to keep moving if too many people are randomly hanging around. Drive to another location where no one is hanging around.

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In this day and age, nearly everyone is busy. When you see people with nothing to do, the odds are that they want something from you – it could be money or something else. Don’t stick around to find out.

Pandora’s Crime Box is Open

People with a modicum of responsibilities do not randomly gather together midday in groups outside retail establishments, along sidewalks, or near the streets. So, avoid such situations altogether.

Get back on the route you had originally sought and don’t linger in an unfamiliar, strange, or suspicious neighborhood. You’ll stand out like a sore thumb. The regulars know when someone is lost or disconcerted, and the malingerers among them will move into action.

This might sound like a stringent approach to urban affairs. So be it. This is about your safety and your life. As a motorist, once you’ve literally taken a wrong turn, it is no time for equivocation.

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