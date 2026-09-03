‘The System’ Is Not ‘Stacked Against’ Anyone

It was a really funny and informative moment on CNN, and like most funny and informative moments on CNN, it did not involve anyone who calls themselves a “journalist” and works for CNN. It involved a failed sports “journalist”, a libertarian podcaster, and it demonstrated just how ill-suited for any kind of challenge to their talking points these leftists really are.

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“It's one thing to not think capitalism is working ideally. It's another thing entirely to insist that it is oppressive, that it is bound up with white supremacy,” said podcaster Kmele Foster.

Jemele Hill, the former ESPN host who spent most of her on-air time whining about politics, always complaining and lying about conservatives, and was so bad she was finally let go, responded, “How is it not?”

Clearly, Hill, who landed at The Atlantic – the plaything of the widow of Steve Jobs, the inherited billionaire Laurene Powell Jobs, whose greatest accomplishment was marrying Steve – was not used to being around people who are both intelligent and willing to question her assertions.

“I've always preferred Adam Smith's description of capitalism as the natural system of liberty,” Foster responded. “The idea that people can own property, that they can exchange it freely with one another for profit, that they can find ways to put their resources to good use and profit in a way that is actually beneficial to everyone else, that there can be gains from trade that are mutually beneficial. These are foundational ideas that have created more wealth than any other system in human history. That is what capitalism is! That is not white supremacy.”

With Foster being a black man, Hill’s usual response of crying racism wasn’t an option, and as a result she was lost.

“Do you think capitalism has always worked that way?” responded Hill.

Foster shot back, “I've actually just described the basic facts of the economics.”

Hill responded, “That ain't how it's always worked.”

“Slavery is an institution that is older than writing,” Foster pointed out to the person who spent her career using the institution as a shield and a sword. “It predates capitalism. The notion that white supremacy and all these other things are bound up with capitalism in an intrinsic and fundamental way is so absurd and laughable, it barely needs to be defended.”

After a pointless back-and-forth, Foster threw it down, “You actually have to articulate what the connections is. How are these two things the same? I'm talking about private property, the right to exchange and sell with whomever you like. What does that have to do with white supremacy? How it’s working right now, today. What is the white supremacy dynamic of private property?”

Hill didn’t answer because she couldn’t answer. She’s ill-equipped to answer. Not because she’s dumb, although she is that, but because she’s never really been challenged.

Liberals don’t speak to people who disagree with them; people who challenge their declarations and present facts counter to the left-wing narrative. Democrats don’t debate anymore, and their ability to deal with someone who simply won’t obey their commands has atrophied to the point of uselessness.

How? Because Democrats have, for years, fallen back on the idea of an “everyone knows the system is rigged” mentality. When the very system, any system, is “rigged", there is no point in fighting it; it is futile – it’s the damn system, and you can’t beat the system.

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You’d have difficulty finding a Democrat today who doesn’t give people some version of a “the system is rigged” line. Barack Obama, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) – all of them, every Democrat – all spin some version of this garbage, yet never explain how they managed “beat that rigged system” themselves.

AOC was a bartender; now she’s a member of Congress raking it in. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is worth tens of millions of dollars and has never really accomplished anything, remaining the only person kicked out of a commune for being too lazy. Warren will insist she grew up a poor Native American, and is now worth a fortune after a lifetime of milking a fake racial identity to steal jobs from real minorities. And Obama is worth hundreds of millions after being abandoned by both his father, then his mother, and smoking weed throughout high school.

If the system is rigged against people like them, how’d they beat it? Are they that special?

Of course they aren’t; they’re lying.

It’s a special kind of evil who can look a kid in the face and tell them they can’t get ahead in life because “the system” is against you and you are simply the wrong skin color. After any failure, which we all face, that lie will resonate in the back of their mind and, for some, will cause them to give up – why try when the system is against you? You can’t beat the system!

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It is sick and evil…and very progressive. And it’s a hell of a lot easier than trying to explain to anyone how a bunch of ideas that have never worked anywhere will suddenly work here when none of your other ideas have.

In the meantime, how many more lives will their lies ruin? If they win in November, all of them.

Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, D.C., and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and author of the book, Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and host of the weekly “Week in F*cking Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on Twitter at @DerekAHunter.

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