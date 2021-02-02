The 'Big Lie' And Big Liars

The opinions expressed by columnists are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Townhall.com.

Democrats have reached the point where they’re now so routinely using Nazi analogies that they’re likely unaware that they’re doing it, the way people swear more when they’re drunk. In this case, Democrats are drunk with power and not only can they not control themselves, thanks to the media going along with them for the ride, they have no reason to control themselves. And it’s going to get much worse before it gets any better, if it ever gets better at all.

One phrase you hear often is “the Big Lie.” It comes from Adolf Hitler himself, the left’s favorite person to compare former President Donald Trump to. You wouldn’t know it by watching the news today, but there was a time when Nazi comparisons were beyond the pale; they’d get you shut out of polite society and denounced by the Anti-Defamation League, now it gets you a cable news contract.

More than that, it gets you elected president of the United States, as Joe Biden has used “the Big Lie” to describe United States senators exercising their constitutional authority to question state certification of the Electoral College vote.

Of course, Biden’s framing was, in and of itself, a Big Lie. Those Senators were not attempting to thwart democracy, they were engaging in it. They weren’t trying to overturn the election results, they were demanding answers to the subversion of the Constitution by state officials circumventing election laws. That should concern everyone. You can tell who benefited from the thwarting of rules by who objects to their enforcement, or even looking into it.

Still, the Big Lies are flying from the left, from their mouths and through the megaphone of journalists.

A Republican’s old Facebook posts are one of the top stories, even though most people have never heard of her and her voters voted for her anyway. She must resign, or so we’re told, because…well, just because. But a Democrat marries her brother to get him citizenship, launders a fortune through her campaign to the joint bank account she shares with her third husband, while spewing Hitler-level anti-Semitism and she’s a rock star. To call it a double standard is to imply there are any other standards Democrats have.

All this comes from the White House itself. The mouth of the President is the heavily fertilized soil from which all this grows. There’s a media-perpetrated myth that Joe Biden is a moderate; that he’s an honest man. He is not, and never has been. He’s a politician, a Democrat, who now has the authority of the United States government behind him.

The Big Lies are spread daily from the podium of the White House press briefing room. Jen Psaki and her red hair have returned from a CNN contributor gig, and after disseminating lies for the Obama State Department, this “Ginger Goebbels” freely spouts whatever words fit their needs at the moment. Unbound by reality or any challenge of the one they paint daily, even when it contradicts the one they painted the day before, the lies just keep getting bigger.

They inherited “no plan” for vaccine distribution? Schools can’t reopen unless billions are spent hiring more teachers when all data shows schools are safe? But they’re the “party of science”? No lie is too small to tell, none too big to swallow, and none are or will be challenged.

The biggest of the Big Lies is we live in a country where leaders are held to account, where the press “speaks truth to power.”

We’re in for four years of abuse, of demonization, of Ginger Goebbels spitting in our faces and telling us it’s raining while the press corps thanks her and asks for more.

The virus is still killing people, but the Big Lies coming from Democrats are doing more lasting damage to this country than anything a bug could do. But that bug will be the air cover Democrats in government and the press will use to impose things they’ve desperately wanted for years – never let a good crisis go to waste. That Democrats have any interest in those crises, or any plan to address them, will be the Biggest Lie of all.

Derek Hunter is the host of a free daily podcast (subscribe!), host of a daily radio show on WCBM in Maryland, and author of the book, Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses. Follow him on Twitter at @DerekAHunter.