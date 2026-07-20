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OPINION

MS NOW Says All Women Can Lose ALL Rights, via the Mail; NYT Is Befuddled a Married Woman Goes by 'Mrs'

Brad Slager
Brad Slager | Jul 20, 2026
The opinions expressed by columnists are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Townhall.com.
MS NOW Says All Women Can Lose ALL Rights, via the Mail; NYT Is Befuddled a Married Woman Goes by 'Mrs'
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Theory Over Activity – MS NOW

  • Using a law involving the mail means all women’s rights can be repealed! (Uh… yeah, nope.)

Over at the conspiracy factory MS NOW, they were discussing the development that during the confirmation hearing of Todd Blanche, it was speculated by Ted Cruz that the Comstock Act could be used to prevent the delivery of the abortion pill via the mail service.

In this discussion, Molly Jong-Fast took this proposed concept to its illogical conclusion: It will lead to women losing all rights:

But the idea of it is very scary, right? The idea that they can go in and use laws that we know - that are so antiquated and are not - were not created for this, and are not about this, to take away things from women, rights, health, you know, this is all this post-Roe America where everything we have can be taken away. 

Everything, folks; everything can be taken away, by enforcing... an... existing law.


Legalized Press-titution – MINNESOTA STAR TRIBUNE

  • Explain yourself, please…

Columnist Rochelle Olson has a weekly feature dubbed “Cheers & Jeers,” where she applauds or denigrates several individuals or activities seen in the news cycle that week. For her latest entry, she earns the opposite of accolades.

Among her “Cheers” was applause for Governor Tim Walz (close friend of Star-Tribune publisher Steve Grove, a former Walz staff member), because he offered a pardon to a Laotian man in an effort to keep him from being deported. The man, You Lue Vang, was eventually deported by the State Department, and Olson sees this as a sad occurrence. 

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MEDIA BIAS RIFFED FROM THE HEADLINES

Small matter that Vang is a convicted sexual offender, for repeatedly raping a 10-year-old boy. In Rochelle’s mind, his crimes are nullified because he has not been in trouble for a long time. Also, as an added touch, she needed to invoke the January 6 offenders to sell her weepy story of the child rapist sent away.

Theory Over Activity – PUBLIC BROADCASTING SERVICE

  • A supposed journalist wants us to follow his imagination.

Leave it to Jonathan Capehart to concoct a storyline that is tough to swallow, but he takes things to an all-new level by stating definitively that he is not delivering facts, but fantasy:

“What happens if they seize the ballot boxes from particular jurisdictions? What happens to the chain of custody? That is when democracy will be at its most tenuous. And so I hope you're right that we are going to have a free and fair election this November.” 

That word “hope” is all you need to see that we are not trafficking in reality, but then Jonny-C goes further into his own rabbit hole:

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“I have a healthy imagination, and I hope that folks who care about free and fair elections also have a healthy imagination and are prepared for any and every scenario that could happen.”

There you have it, we need to take action because Jonathan has an imagination. The real beauty is that he sees this fever dream analysis as a sign of him having a “healthy” mindset.

Border-line Obsession – BOSTON GLOBE

  • It sounds like attending a concert was the crime…?

For the latest weep-fest over immigration, we have the Globe detailing the travails of a woman picked up by ICE in town. While making it sound as if immigration agents were scanning individuals looking for trouble, it turns out the woman skipped a court hearing years ago and this led to her having a standing deportation order.

She was brazen enough to travel from Miami to Boston for the concert, alerting officials to her whereabouts.

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Border-line obsession – ASSOCIATED PRESS

  • So, 10. We are talking about 10 instances. Now, about those people killed by illegals…

The AP went into details about recent ICE-involved incidents where individuals perished. The report covers the three events where immigrants were killed by ICE agents, which included the man in Florida who attempted to flee a traffic stop and ran into traffic only to be hit by a semi truck. That was deemed ICE killing a man.

In the shooting in Maine they also had testimony from the agent’s ex-wife attesting that he has a history of violence. This is over the 10 collected deaths involved in ICE activity, among the hundreds of thousands of detentions that have taken place. That seems a very low ratio, overall.

Of course, you will be hard-pressed to find this kind of exhaustive research into the far more numerous instances of illegals killing citizens over the past couple of years. 

Glossary Over Things – THE NEW YORK TIMES

  • Can you believe she is using this rather common and established modifier?!

You get a full sense of how beholden to identity politics they have become at The Grey Lady when you see this journo becoming flummoxed by a woman using a standard label of betrothal. Reporter Anemona Hartocollis was covering the work of a conservative analyst who is married, has children, and is pregnant, all while working. 

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And for some reason this reporter appears particularly thrown off balance when this woman says she prefers the formal—and quite normal—manner of being addressed as Mrs. Waters. 

Then you see that clearly the reporter was attempting to have her categorized in a particular manner, and cannot quite grasp that a woman is content to not need a distinguishing label to be self-actualized.

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