Anti-Tribute to Milo Yiannopoulos

"And thus the whirligig of time brings in his revenges." William Shakespeare, Twelfth Night, Act V, Scene 1

Milo Yiannopoulos, the Gamergate reporter who exposed the Left’s attempt to push feminism, LGBT and diversity into gaming; the Breitbart enfant terrible who called himself a “virtuous troll” among corporate media types; the bête noire of campus lecturers, the jokester who mocked the wokesters before becoming a woke joke himself; the gay “conservative” who became a straight far-right (?) influencer; the celebrity-turned-obscurity who turned everyone off, the wannabe podcaster who grifted where he could; the flimsy buddy to white nationalists who betrayed them when their association stopped paying the bills; Kanye West’s former PR guy who failed at his own PR, the guy who was “super-hot back in 2015, 2016 and... kind of disappeared” according to Ben Shapiro; the male version of Sue Mengers, bad taste but lacking class, connections, common decency, or relevance; and a chief cheerleader for deporting all illegal aliens (and the above-mentioned Shapiro, disturbingly enough), has been deported.

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Good riddance!

Milo Yiannopoulos was the troll whose trolling finally took its toll, and justifiably so. Falling from social media grace in 2017, he repeatedly tried to get back in front of the cameras, like Norma Desmond long past her prime. He resorted to slandering conservative social media commentators, engaging in the most outlandish conspiracy theories, then teaming up with the most sordid people, all for a buck.

Then the universe hit back, and boy, the irony is delicious.

Trump has excised MTG, Alex Jones, Tucker Carlson, and Candace Owens by repudiating their latest anti-Trump antics. Despite their deep dishonesty and lack of integrity, they are American citizens, so they are entitled to their opinions, and we are entitled to ignore them.

Milo was an interesting case. He was the avant-garde of MAGA at the time: provocative and contradictory, unafraid to say the things that couldn’t be said (about Islam, feminism, immigration, etc.). The problem with being a troll, however, is that other trolls muscle in on the audience, and there comes a point where real consequences meet the virtual reality of relentless Internet fandom.

The UK national overstayed his VISA, received multiple summonses to appear in federal immigration court, yet blew them off as if they didn’t matter. Then, when checking in at a Louisiana airport, ICE nabbed him, booked him, and shipped him out the next day.

That’s what I call efficiency. This glorious outcome is the latest form of conservative correctional justice, as well, with another useless “woke right” wannabe getting the boot.

How did he become anything in the first place? Milo burst onto the conservative scene with Breitbart News in 2015. He had previously made a name for himself exposing the attempts to turn video games into left-wing feminist dreck. He should have stuck with that line of journalism and stayed in the UK. Instead, he came to America looking for work, and Breitbart took him up through a friendly contact, Raheem Kassam. That Breitbart alumnus has since issued an apology to the world for having brought him into the American conservative media space.

We forgive you, Raheem!

Like a Diva who lost her voice but didn’t care, Milo relished the job, then tried to push Raheem out of his job! Milo insisted on his own news section, then made himself the star, and even scored interviews with mainstream media types – ABC, FOX, even Bill Maher — which brought him to the forefront.

He tried to make “gay conservative” a thing, which is a troll and a joke in itself. He bashed homosexuals while living as a homosexual. What is this? Some kind of sick joke? He made himself the star at a press conference following the Pulse Nightclub shooting in 2016, urging the public to support Trump to stop radical Islam and mass immigration.

In 2017, he spouted off some very weird, nay, disturbing comments about pedophilia, in which he claimed that such abusive relationships “help those young boys discover who they are and give them security and safety and provide them with love and a reliable sort of rock, where they can't speak to their parents."

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WHAT?!

Understandably, he was forced out following the expected fallout. He had big money backing from the Mercers, major book deals from Simon and Schuster, and a growing media following, even after he was banned from social media. He had once crowed at his detractors: “How to Beat Me (Spoiler: You Won’t).”

Then he was beaten, undone by his own comments, and he announced his resignation from Breitbart. He attributed his flippant remarks to unresolved child abuse issues in his life and his poor choice of words. However, Milo had claimed on Joe Rogan’s podcast that he was not abused as a child; then he declared he had been abused as a child. What’s going on here? Trolling is only funny when you are taking down the arrogant and abusive. It’s not funny to mock victims, and it loses its edge when you have to change your story for your audience. That makes you just as complicit as the rich and powerful whom you claim to troll.

Trying to find his way back into the limelight, he turned on President Trump, then attempted to destroy his reelection bid by bringing vile white nationalist Nick Fuentes to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Then Milo started mocking everyone else in the conservative movement, people who did not deserve such railing. He repeatedly demeaned Charlie Kirk’s beloved widow (Here’s a sample of his abuses here, here, and here.) He celebrated Dennis Prager’s terrible accident, which has left him paralyzed.

Ultimately, Milo turned on Trump and others because he found it lucrative. The social media space has created a place for people to profit off of anti-American doom-and-gloom, calling yourself “America First” while trashing everything about America.

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To their recent credit, Citizen Free Press slammed Milo when he blathered another ridiculous claim, this time alleging President Trump had not been nearly assassinated in Butler, PA in July 2024, but that it was all coordinated fraud. Citizen Free Press posted the link with a heading to this effect: “Milo attempting to be relevant.”

Exactly.

Dinesh D’Souza chose to debate the dumb (I warned him about this in a previous article) and hosted Milo for an interview. The waning troll just spouted off empty inanities, declaring that Candace Owens was the best — and that Erika Kirk is a horrible human being. No, Milo is the horrible human being, jumping on one fringe bandwagon to the next, desperate for likes, views, and shares, and willing to tear down anyone for anything.

Milo’s much-needed and welcome departure is a huge win for all of us, including the Trump Administration.

Milo’s removal proves ICE is no respecter of persons. Conservative, progressive, or just plain stupid: if you are an illegal alien, you’re gone. Trump isn’t just targeting the “criminal illegal aliens,” but his administration is getting rid of as many illegal aliens as possible. Finally, Milo’s removal provides a boost to Trump’s reputation, since he’s not allowing illegal scofflaws to blow off court hearings and federal orders.

There is nothing but wins here. The troll finally got trolled, and we can all celebrate.

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