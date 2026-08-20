Why Are So Many Young People Drawn to Communism?

Every generation searches for answers. Young people have always challenged the status quo, questioned authority and sought a better future than the one they inherited. That impulse is not only understandable, but it is often essential to a healthy democracy. It is how societies reform, innovate and correct injustice.

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Yet one question has resurfaced with increasing frequency on college campuses, social media and in political discourse: Why are some young people embracing communism or openly expressing sympathy for socialist and communist ideas despite the overwhelming historical record of communist governments?

The answer deserves more than slogans or political attacks. It deserves honesty, humility and historical perspective.

Most young people are not attracted to communism because they desire dictatorship or political repression. They are attracted to ideals such as equality, fairness, affordable housing, universal opportunity and a belief that no one should be left behind. Many have grown up during financial crises, rising tuition costs, crushing student debt, unaffordable homes, stagnant wages and widening wealth disparities. They see billionaires becoming wealthier while many working families struggle to pay rent or afford healthcare.

These concerns are real. Ignoring them only pushes young people further toward ideologies that promise sweeping solutions.

But history teaches us that noble intentions and successful outcomes are not always the same thing.

Communism has consistently promised equality. In practice, however, it has often produced concentrated political power rather than shared prosperity. The Soviet Union, Mao's China, Cambodia under Pol Pot, North Korea and other communist regimes did not eliminate injustice. They frequently replaced one form of inequality with another one in which the state held enormous power over individuals, controlled speech, suppressed religion, limited private enterprise, imprisoned political opponents and, in many cases, was responsible for immense human suffering.

These are not partisan talking points. They are historical realities documented across decades of scholarship.

Why, then, do these lessons seem to resonate less with younger generations?

Part of the answer may lie in historical distance. For many young Americans, the Cold War is as distant as World War II was for previous generations. The Berlin Wall exists only in textbooks. Soviet bread lines, Mao's Cultural Revolution and the Cambodian killing fields are not lived memories but instead historical chapters competing for attention in an age dominated by social media and 20-second video clips.

History loses its urgency when it is no longer personal.

There is another factor we should honestly acknowledge. Capitalism itself has not always lived up to its highest ideals. Free markets have created extraordinary innovation, lifted billions worldwide from poverty, and rewarded creativity and entrepreneurship. At the same time, capitalism can produce monopolies, corporate greed, corruption, environmental harm and staggering inequality when ethical standards and effective institutions fail.

Recognizing those shortcomings does not require abandoning free markets. It requires improving them.

The answer to the imperfections of capitalism is not necessarily communism any more than the failures of democracy justify authoritarianism. Free societies possess something centrally planned systems often do not: the ability to reform themselves through open debate, free elections, independent courts, entrepreneurial innovation and a free press.

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That ability to self-correct is one of democracy's greatest strengths.

Our educational institutions also bear responsibility. Students should not be taught that capitalism is beyond criticism or that communism is beyond examination. They should learn both honestly. They should study the achievements and failures of free-market economies alongside the documented consequences of communist governments. Education should encourage inquiry rather than ideology.

Parents have a role as well. So do faith communities, civic organizations and the media. Young people need mentors willing to answer difficult questions rather than dismiss them. Condescension rarely changes minds. Conversation often does.

Perhaps the deeper issue extends beyond economics altogether.

Many young people today are searching for meaning, purpose, belonging and identity. Political movements often become substitutes for the communities that families, neighborhoods, religious institutions and civic organizations once provided. When people feel isolated, they naturally gravitate toward movements that promise certainty, justice and belonging.

This is not merely a political challenge. It is a cultural one.

Our response should never be to fear young people or ridicule them for asking difficult questions. Curiosity is not the enemy of freedom. Ignorance is. We should encourage rigorous debate, careful reading, historical literacy and intellectual humility. We should welcome disagreement while insisting that every ideology, including our own, be measured against evidence, history and respect for human dignity.

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Every generation believes it can build a better society. That aspiration is one of humanity's greatest strengths. But history also reminds us that societies flourish not when government becomes all-powerful but when liberty is protected, opportunity is expanded, institutions remain accountable, and individuals are free to speak, worship, create, disagree and pursue their own dreams.

The challenge before us is not choosing between compassion and freedom. America is strongest when it insists upon both. Justice without liberty risks oppression. Liberty without responsibility risks indifference. A healthy republic demands the wisdom to preserve both.

The greatest gift we can offer the next generation is not ideological certainty but historical truth, moral courage and the confidence to think critically. Freedom has always depended not on people who simply accept ideas but on citizens willing to examine them honestly, question them respectfully, and learn from history before repeating it.

Armstrong Williams is the manager/sole owner of Howard Stirk Holdings I & II Broadcast Television Stations and the 2016 Multicultural Media Broadcast owner of the Year.

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