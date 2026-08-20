A Sign of the Times

A foul sign in Portugal explains modern antisemitism.

Someone posted online a sign that appeared at a Portuguese university, which was reported to officials by an Israeli student studying there. In Ireland, an Israeli film crew investigating antisemitism in Europe was physically attacked. Meanwhile, Spain refused overflight of an Israeli rescue mission to earthquake-struck Colombia; Portugal and other European countries are pulling their weight in Jew hatred. This is a link to the sign. Below are the various portions of the notice:

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In big bold letters, it is written, "ISRAELI TOURISTS F**K OFF." Then there is a Hamas Red inverted triangle with the following menagerie: “God made every man equal, but through your actions you’ve proven to be the worst of all humankind.” At the bottom of the triangle is the obligatory Jewish star with a nice-fitting swastika in it. To the left, bottom: Christians, Muslims, jews (notably lowercase) and believers of any other religion have the right to live in peace anywhere around the world. Right corner: Zionists (bold) are worse than Nazis. In bold block: You have no place in this world of ours.

Now it could be that one guy with a printer and a lot of black toner wrote and hung this notice. While possibly true, the sentiments expressed can be found throughout the world, courtesy to a large extent of the influence of the Muslim Brotherhood and its brainwashing of Western society as to Israel’s actions in Gaza after the October 7, 2023 pogrom. Let’s break down the sign and its internal inconsistencies.

Israeli tourists are told in no uncertain terms to, well, you can read that too. Russia has been bombing Ukrainian cities, but I didn’t see or hear of a similar notice for Russian tourists. If the demand that Israeli tourists scram is based on the action of the Israeli government and the IDF, shouldn’t we have many parallel signs? What of Turkish ethnic cleansing of Kurds and their 50-year colonial project in Cyprus? What of Syrian attempts to wipe out all non-Muslim ethnic groups to the point that Israel has to protect some Syrian minorities? What of those Chinese, who no doubt send many tourists to Europe, including Portugal? They put a million Muslims into concentration camps and hold Nepal and other parcels of land against the will of the locals. Why are Israeli tourists told to get lost and nobody from any other country? That’s a real head-scratcher.

Then we move to the harangue in the pro-Hamas red triangle. You can see these university student losers trying to express their Jew hate while supposedly balancing their fake belief in fairness and the goodness of all mankind. We learn that all people are created equal. Why, I feel that we’re at the signing of the US Constitution! But Israelis have forfeited their position in this equality boat. How did the Israelis do that? Well, they didn’t have enough space on the page or enough ink, but one would assume that genocide and starvation would be the keywords for why Israelis are somehow the “worst of humankind”. But didn’t they get the memo? Estimates have at least half of the supposed 70,000 killed in Gaza being Hamas terrorists. Israel warned Gazans to move during the war and arrested any fighters who surrendered. These are not the signs of a “kill ‘em all” genocide, like Hamas did in southern Israel. There was no genocide, and it was the cleanest urban fighting in history.

The Jew-hating UN said that there was no shortage of food in Gaza. Israel kept the aid trucks entering Gaza, even as dozens of Jews were being held hostage in the enclave. You know, I might accidentally get the impression that these people hate Jews and thus accuse Israelis of being the worst of humankind when they have done nothing to merit such a standing. The swastika inside of the star of David is a pathetic touch, as it comes off to look like a cross inside the star. The Nazis rounded up Jews and mass murdered them in gas chambers and via mobile murder teams in the east. Do we have any video of the IDF doing something similar? Has anyone recovered a direct order from an IDF officer or political actor demanding the mass murder of Palestinians? Anyone can put a swastika inside a Jewish star. Is there any connection between them?

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Let’s move to the left. For some reason — they were probably typing really fast — the word "Jews" was left with a lowercase “j”. No doubt they just happened to miss that one in proofreading before hitting the Print button. Now we are treated to some gobbledygook about everyone from every religion getting to live in peace. They must have been playing John Lennon’s “Imagine” in the background as they hatched their message. Everybody has a right to live in peace (cue violins) anywhere around the world. Now that is an interesting observation, especially as Muslim armies and terrorists often attack and conquer non-Muslim countries. Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, Iran and many other countries were once not Islamic in nature. Everyone gets to live in peace, as defined by Muslim conquerors.

The sign in Portugal fits in well with the times, where one can attack Jews/Israelis with impunity. In Virginia, a woman refused to provide service or return a payment to an Israeli-American woman because of her nationality. She intoned that had the woman denounced Israel or admitted to a genocide, she might have looked the other way and provided the makeup services requested. You see how this works? If you are willing to lie and throw Israel under the bus, we’ll give you a temporary “Not Such a Bad Jew” card. The Jewish fools who march with the Keffiyeh Krowd think that they’re set, but their days are numbered. If you cross Israel and the Jews, we can work with you for some period of time. Here in Israel, Jewesses who converted to Islam and married Muslims were still treated like garbage, though they technically became members of the religion of peace. Those folks do not forgive their past.

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Near Chicago, a Jewish doctor was accosted. He was called by the Standard Losers a “baby killer” and “occupier”. He seemed to be occupied with his own affairs. They swore at him, called him foul names, and told him to shut up. What would have happened if such hatred had been directed towards a black doctor minding his own business? A gay or trans doctor minding his own business? The authorities would be howling about racism and how this is not who we are and such things cannot happen in America. But as in Nazi Germany, now too in 2026 America, one can verbally assault Jews with no consequences whatsoever. The hatred of Jews is completely manufactured, but it definitely has fallen on receptive ears. Many people hate Jews, and being told that Israel is mass-murdering, colonizing, etc. only gives them that great feeling when we hear bad things about the people we hate. If we heard that Dr. Fauci fell face-first into his dog’s poo-poo, we would all jump for joy.

We’re at the mostly pre-violence stage. There are posters and verbal attacks. When nothing is done, as with the book burning, the next stage can only become physical. Some Jews have been assaulted and beaten up. If the Western authorities let the current hatred slide, then the violence part is next. A cop in the video above kind of suggests that the good Dr. Steinberg move for his crime of being screamed at by Hamas lovers/losers. In a normal country, he would have arrested the filth, but like his peers in England, he doesn’t care.

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