Murdering the Goose That Lays the Golden Eggs

How do you identify hatred? When one party acts against its interests out of pure loathing of the other.

The WNBA is celebrating 30 years of doing something. Making money is definitely not part of that something. It started out losing $10 million a year but has since raised its annual losses to $40 million over the past few seasons. The NBA owns 40 percent of the league, apparently as a penance for the flopping of LeBron and other stars. The women’s league put out a poster of “stars” for 30 years of sports mediocrity. Caitlin Clark, the one player who gets fans into the stands, was left off of that poster, while contemporaries from her draft were pictured. She has also been left on the floor of numerous basketball courts as many of her competitors, often black players, attack her and other white stars. Since Clark joined the league, average attendance has doubled to 11,000 per game. Some teams had to book larger stadiums when she and her Indiana Fever were in town. Some have suggested that Clark should quit the WNBA and either go play in Europe, where they let white players stand upright, or even start her own league. As is usual today, she’ll do nothing and consider her beatings as a form of atonement for “white privilege”. One can often see those who push her around smiling and giving high fives after treating Clark like a piñata.

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The ladies of the WNBA remind me a great deal of the Palestinians. There was a time not that long ago when thousands of Palestinian workers used to stream into Israel daily from Gaza and other areas in order to work in good-paying jobs. The building and agriculture sectors were completely dependent on their warm bodies. The Palestinians, and not just Hamas, repaid the opportunities for work by murdering over 1,000 Jews in a single day. Now they can sit at home and talk about how wonderful things used to be. Just like the lady ball players, the Palestinians would rather kill the goose rather than let it keep making golden eggs. The New Yorker recently missed the first act of the play and is complaining that the Palestinians don’t have enough income because those mean Israelis won’t let them work in their country anymore. Now why would the Israelis do such a thing? Beats me. If you only knew how many Chinese workers I see every week around here because the Palestinians have more important things to do at home. The Chinese work faster and have far fewer defects in their construction.

The Left’s hatred of Donald Trump is so white hot that they want to destroy the Reflecting Pool because Orange Man Bad dared to actually fix it and stop the leaks. Even if Donald Trump proposes rules and tariffs that are good for America, the Democrats’ total hatred of the man means that they will oppose anything that might be beneficial to the country, regardless of the tens of millions of MAGA Americans who stand with him. Removal of Iran’s ability to produce nuclear weapons is a net positive for all Americans, but because Donald Trump is behind the bombing of Iran, Democrats often seem to be rooting for the mullahs. Hatred is a powerful force, and just as the Nazi distaste for Jews led to the top scientific minds of Europe going to the United States to produce a nuclear bomb meant to be dropped on Hitler, the existence of intense hatred in many venues can only lead to a worse outcome. If Caitlin Clark is significantly injured for an extended period of time, the league would suffer. But the mostly black players cannot check their rage over Clark, who is a better player, is more famous, makes more money off the court, and is generally liked as a clean, straight Catholic young woman. The other WNBA players cannot stand her and have violently attacked her well beyond normal playing standards. The referees don’t seem too concerned, as they may well share the same distaste for Clark. The NBA knew that Michael Jordan was their cash machine and would have frowned on any effort to take him out through excessive fouling and violence. Ever wonder why Cornball State plays Alabama in football in the first week of the season? They split the gate, and the smaller school gets very wealthy, even if the final score doesn’t fit on the scoreboard.

What a difference a letter makes. Drop the “W” and move to the NBA. The average attendance is over 18,000 per game, which doesn’t seem so much more than what the women are drawing—until you take into account that NBA stadiums are 97% full. The women’s sport is not nearly as dynamic or exciting as the men’s game. One can pretend otherwise, and no sports website would be caught dead with less than 15 articles a day on the WNBA and its high school equivalent in sports quality. Not for nothing did Serena Williams say that she would not want to face any male in the top 100 male tennis players. The women’s national soccer team in the US griped about the guys getting more money, while the Olympic women’s basketball team groused about the men flying private and staying in a hotel away from Olympic Village. Hello, in basketball and soccer, where the men get paid by the millions, the men bring in oodles more money because their games are far more interesting and exciting. Women want equality in standing and pay but provide a product that is far less marketable. Why do women only have to win two sets in tennis to the men’s three?

The ultimate in trying to kill the golden goose is the new brand of “socialism” consuming the remains of the Carter/Clinton Democrat Party. If the people at the rallies with the slogans were all wearing torn clothes and appeared sick and starved, one might understand a desire to get rid of the Republic and replace it with something else. But the folks on campus, in the streets, and on their way to Congress all look quite well-fed, dressed wonderfully, and actually appear to be somewhat well-to-do. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has become the new power broker for the Dems (with former VP Cackles seeking his blessing), comes from a millionaire family that still owns a luxury compound in Uganda. The pretend socialists are bored people who have no clue how food is produced, brought to market, and sold at prices that most people can afford. They have no idea about factory production or energy requirements and the need for oil, natural gas, and coal. They prattle on about socialism and open borders and no prisons and blah, blah, blah. I had a high school English teacher who asked what freedom was. Being dumb, we all answered "being able to do whatever you want." He then asked what chaos was: "When everyone was doing whatever he wanted." The world they pretend to want would never deliver an affordable iPhone or high-quality shirt to their front door. They’re both too ignorant to understand that and too driven by their hatred for “America,” as they wish to destroy a system that has provided them everything they have.

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The Arabs could have had peace decades ago, and personally, I could not care less who technically runs the Old City of Jerusalem if I can go there and come back with a beating heart. The reality is that the Palestinians’ hatred means that they would rather sit in their “refugee camps” and not progress, if progress depends on getting along with the Jews. Hatred is a powerful force, usually to the detriment of the hater.

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