I Was Against It Before I Was Against It

No ceasefire or effort to make peace can appease those who hate Jews and Israel.

You would have thought that an announced peace pathway between Lebanon and Israel would have been accepted universally outside of Tehran and Dahiyah in Beirut. You would be mistaken. Talking heads like Ana Kasparian attacked the proposed deal, brokered by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Israeli and Lebanese citizens actually like the idea of defanging Hezbollah, so that Israel can leave Lebanese territory forever and the Lebanese can have their country back without any Israeli soldiers present. The two countries might actually develop some kind of rapport, and one of my boys might finally get his wish to ski on Lebanese mountains.

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This disappointment with possible peace breaking out between Israel and its northern neighbor parallels the anger displayed by the same actors when Israel and Hamas in the south came to some type of ceasefire under the direct instructions of President Donald Trump. Normal Gazans ostensibly were happy that no more Israeli bombing was expected, and Israel was nominally happy that there was some type of end to military activity. But the blowhards on campus and in the lefty/Muslim blob in the West were angry. How dare they make a ceasefire! While they had been demanding this exact outcome in order to stop Israeli attacks against Hamas, once the ceasefire went into effect, they were disappointed and possibly furious. The simple explanation, one that they will never admit publicly, is that a ceasefire in the south and real peace in the north mean a) that Jews will stop dying by violent means, and that b) the state of Israel will continue to exist. These people were howling for Israel to stop bombing Hezbollah, to the point of accusing Israel of sabotaging the MOU between the US and Iran. Once a program was put in place to keep the IDF in Lebanon until the two countries can get rid of the Iranian proxy destroying the formerly beautiful “Switzerland of the Middle East”, they were outraged. They like to read about Hezbollah drones harming IDF soldiers, and the thought that such events may end has made them angry and sad.

And this state of affairs tells you everything that you need to know about the professional left. They don’t want peace. They don’t want the Palestinians or Lebanese Christians to have better lives. They want Israel—and the Jews—gone. Period. They never have the guts to say it, so they spin it into “intifada revolution” and “from the river to the sea”. “Israel is bombing Hezbollah to ruin Donald Trump’s MOU.” Any program that harms Jews and makes Israel less viable is music to their ears. They loved the Iranian rockets heading towards Tel Aviv and were disappointed when most of them were shot out of the sky. They can’t abide by the agreement between Israel and Lebanon because it intentionally is directed against Hezbollah, whose whole purpose is to destroy Israel. They would rather have another civil war in the country than have Hezbollah disarmed and made impotent.

There was a time not long ago when “liberals” were demanding “land for peace”. Israel provided the former by way of Sinai, Gaza, and even northern Samaria but received very little of the latter. Relations with Egypt are cold, and Egypt is in full violation of the Camp David Accords with its massive military presence in Sinai. We know what came out of Gaza, and even Israel took back the parts of Samaria formerly handed over to Yassir Arafat and his terrorists. When liberals morphed into Lefties, there was no further talk about a two-state solution. Rather, the October 7, 2023 massacre released a pent-up hatred of Jews and Israel. Nobody was running around with signs demanding two states for two peoples. Rather, they demanded that Israel vanish from the globe. There had to be one Arab Palestinian state, though no such beast ever existed. The Turks were replaced by the British, who were replaced by Israel/Jordan/Egypt. Israel in 1967 took over from the others to effectively control “from the river to the sea”. There never was an Arab-run “Palestine”, but that did not prevent our brain-dead college professors and students from demanding an “intifada revolution” to get rid of the Jews. Do you ever notice that they don’t really explain what is supposed to happen to the millions of Jews who presently live in Israel? The Palestinian Authority has made it clear that it wants no Jews in its future fantasy state, and the Muslim Brotherhood/Lefty alliance seems to be on board with that point. So they simply want the Jews to die or, more accurately, to be killed. The Gazans weren’t the only ones jumping up and down at the slaughter and kidnapping of Jews.

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And this is ultimately the problem that Israel has experienced for decades: there is absolutely nobody on the other side with whom to have any serious discussions about peace. Secretary of State Marco Rubio pulled off a minor miracle in hammering out a document signed by Lebanon and Israel that finally states that the countries have no real beef, but neither can live in peace with Hezbollah in the picture. Do you recall how, after the pager attack, the same zero-neuron college students added Hezbollah headbands to their Chinese-made keffiyehs? For well over a year, they never made any mention of the Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite terror group. They were all in with the Sunni Muslim Brotherhood Hamas and made it clear that they liked what Hamas did. But then Israel got the upper hand on Hezbollah, and the left in the West suddenly threw its pathetic support to a group with a lot of American blood on its hands. This latter point is actually a net positive in their eyes: after Jews and Israel, American Lefties hate the US, its government, and its military. So reminding them of the murder of 241 servicemen in Beirut would only strengthen their love for the organization.

And this is a point that many like Ambassador Mike Huckabee have made of late: those who hate Israel and support her enemies almost axiomatically hate the US, its freedoms and its way of life. It’s a joke to see the boneheaded protesters with their lovely iPhones arrive in nice cars while wearing the latest in American fashion. They benefit from every aspect of the American Experiment, yet express their loathing and contempt not only for Israel but also for the United States. I have never seen anyone in the “anti-Zionist” protests who would describe himself as a great American patriot. I never see American flags, and the graffiti and denunciations almost always include the United States. Those on the Moron Right think that they can isolate hatred towards Israel and then pivot back to a pseudo-pro-American position. The problem is that those who hate Israel hate Jews and also hate America. It’s no surprise that former Republicans like Tucker Carlson and the Hodge Twins all of a sudden hate President Donald Trump after they have consistently attacked Israel. Normal patriots don’t have to be big Jew lovers, but they understand that Israel has similar values and actually acts as an ally. While Saudi Arabia was denying the US base access, Israel filled up its only major airport with USAF tankers, at the inconvenience of the Israeli flying public.

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So, haters are going to hate. Any movement towards peace and normalcy that is a boon for Israel will be denounced by the usual suspects. They want to pretend to care about Palestinians and Lebanese, but if peace means that the Jews will have better lives, then those concerns have to be tempered. No to ceasefires! They truly are cretins.

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