U.S. Ramps Up Acceptance of Afghan Refugees

Thousands of Afghan refugees will be sheltered at American military facilities in several locations across the country, according to documents obtained by Fox News. The Department of Defense plans to relocate up to 30,000 Afghans granted SIVs (special immigrant visas) amid the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

This is a direct result of the unfolding chaos in Afghanistan, as the United States withdraws from the region and the Taliban completes its takeover of the country. The Afghans will be placed in temporary housing while "still being vetted for parolee status," the document explains.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told Fox News that American citizens would not get priority in this evacuation, adding that we should be prepared for "the potential of tens of thousands" of refugees.

Many Americans are bewildered by the apparent lack of planning or organization evidenced by the chaos playing out in Kabul this week. Shockingly, American military equipment, including drones, planes, and tanks, were left on the ground in Afghanistan, high-tech equipment of which the Taliban now has control. The military community warned this could happen back in May before the process went off course.