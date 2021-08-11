Senate Passes Tom Cotton's Amendment to Prohibit Federal Dollars From Funding CRT

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) successfully added an amendment to the budget resolution which prohibits federal funds from going towards Critical Race Theory (CRT) related programs. Joe Manchin (D-WV) joined Republicans in voting for the amendment and was the only Democrat to do so.

This evening the Senate PASSED my amendment to prevent federal funds from being used to promote Critical Race Theory in schools.



Our future depends on raising a generation of kids who love America. pic.twitter.com/rVLW6b8XiB — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) August 11, 2021

The Senate approved my amendment to prohibit federal funds from being used to indoctrinate kids with Critical Race Theory. All but one Democrat voted against it. pic.twitter.com/ZjvcM2uqB5 — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) August 11, 2021

The left claims CRT isn’t taught in our schools. That’s a lie. Head Start, which serves kids as young as 3-5 years old, is telling its teachers that no child is “too young to talk about race” and that “by 30 months, most children use race to choose playmates.” pic.twitter.com/fezwfT8qN0 — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) August 11, 2021

Critical Race Theory teaches people to obsess over race instead of treating everyone equally. It has no place in our schools. Who could disagree with that? Democrats, apparently. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) August 11, 2021

In March of this year, Cotton introduced legislation to ban the ideology from the military, calling it a "waste of time" and an obstacle to cohesion. He also spearheaded a report into the U.S. Navy's Surface Warfare fighting capabilities which exposed its lack of wartime readiness. According to some veterans interviewed in the report, the military cares more about diversity training than sinking enemy ships.