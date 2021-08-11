Senate Democrats

Senate Passes Tom Cotton's Amendment to Prohibit Federal Dollars From Funding CRT

Zach Bauder
Zach Bauder
Posted: Aug 11, 2021 5:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) successfully added an amendment to the budget resolution which prohibits federal funds from going towards Critical Race Theory (CRT) related programs. Joe Manchin (D-WV) joined Republicans in voting for the amendment and was the only Democrat to do so. 

In March of this year, Cotton introduced legislation to ban the ideology from the military, calling it a "waste of time" and an obstacle to cohesion. He also spearheaded a report into the U.S. Navy's Surface Warfare fighting capabilities which exposed its lack of wartime readiness. According to some veterans interviewed in the report, the military cares more about diversity training than sinking enemy ships.

Most Popular