Democrat Mask Theater Continues in Washington, D.C.

Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) put a mask on for a photo op on the steps of the Capitol earlier this week at a protest to extend the eviction moratorium, but the face covering didn't last long.

Sitting in the middle of a group of a couple dozen mostly maskless supporters, AOC motioned for someone to take a picture, then apparently decided to put on her mask. But after the photos were taken, AOC proceeded to again take off her mask.

AOC masks up for a photo op, removes it moments later while she mingles with the crowd.



???????????? pic.twitter.com/3rwDlCjYoc — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) August 4, 2021

AOC's performative masking is another perfect example of the Left's "masks for thee but not for me" game wherein they play the part of dutiful citizen following the experts' guidance only to be caught not wearing masks when the cameras are off.

The masked photo-op outside the Capitol comes just days after Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser reinstated an indoor mask mandate that she violated within 24 hours, spotted at an indoor wedding without a mask.

REPORT: DC Mayor Seen Mask-Free at Wedding Hours After Imposing Indoor Mandate https://t.co/RDBnSdFVbj — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 2, 2021

The protest also featured a dancing AOC and Cori Bush. Bush, who slept in front of the Capitol with two other squad members to protest the end of the eviction moratorium, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley, went through the news once more after she defended calls to defund the police while also telling reporters she'd spend as much money as she needed on private security.