Anti-White Lie Furthered By New Biden WH Domestic Terrorism Stance

On Tuesday, The White House released a Fact Sheet summarizing their strategy for combatting domestic terrorism in the United States. Biden directed his administration from his first days in office to assess the issue of domestic terrorism, taking a comprehensive approach with input and intelligence from many areas of government. Centrally, it furthers the lie that white people are more likely to commit acts of domestic terror, and general crime, as perpetrated by Ilhan Omar and others.

The release claims that domestic terrorism has "evolved into the most urgent terrorism threat the United States faces today." This comes after January 6 and the subsequent obsession the Left developed with that day, which they nobly proclaim was an "insurrection."

The report uses the legal definition of domestic terrorism, but then vaguely references "expert assessment" provided by "intelligence and law enforcement communities" to say that the following is true:

"The two most lethal elements of today’s domestic terrorism threat are (1) racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists who advocate for the superiority of the white race and (2) anti-government or anti-authority violent extremists, such as militia violent extremists."

Their strategy consists of sharing information between agencies, preventing recruitment, deterrence, and seeking to solve the root cause by "reducing and protecting Americans from racial, ethnic, and religious hatred, and stemming the flow of firearms to individuals intending to commit acts of domestic terrorism."

The only reference the report makes to Islamic terrorism or radical Islam is to Muslims as victims of violence.

At first, stopping "hate" was a political rallying cry, a label the Left used for conservatives. Now it's a justification for the federal government to target American citizens and infringe on their God-given inalienable rights to self-defense and privacy.

This is because center to the Left is their relentless fixation on white supremacy, white nationalism, and far-right extremism. It's a phantom menace that they love to hate. Take, for example, Reveal News' piece "Far-right extremists have hatched far more terror plots than anyone else in recent years" from a few years ago. The article details the difference between far-right terror attacks and Islamic-related terror attacks from 2008 through 2016. They note that in this time frame, there were 63 cases of Islamic domestic terrorism and 115 right-wing cases, with 90 deaths for the former and 79 for the latter. What they fail to take into account is that Muslims make up 1% of the general population. So, 1% of the population kills more people in domestic terrorist related instances than the white majority of 76%.

But there is a cloud that typically surrounds instances of domestic terrorism. Erin Miller, program manager for the Global Terrorism Database at the University of Maryland pointed out to Politifact that identifying the ideology of an attacker isn't cut-and-dried.

"There’s some cases where it’s very difficult to know. Even if you have an individual identified, people are complicated. A particular individual that might have been associated with a white supremacist group at one point in time but it’s not clear that (later on) they carried out this specific attack to further that agenda."

Another report of extremist attacks was gathered by the U.S. Government Accountability Office. It found that from September 12, 2001, through 2016, there were 62 cases of far-right attacks with 106 deaths and 23 cases of Islamic-related attacks with 119 deaths. This is a similar finding to Reveal's. But interestingly, the GAO includes the 2015 Umpqua Community College shooting that left nine dead as a far-right attack, even though the mixed race perpetrator Chris Harper-Mercer targeted Christians, and left a manifesto where he only complained about his sorry life. This begs the question: what else is being pinned on the Right in an effort to to increase the perceived threat of right-wingers?

These statistics on domestic terrorism reveal there is no such hazardous threat which the Biden administration claims. These labels about "white supremacy, white nationalism, and far-right extremism" are only anti-white slurs hurled at white conservatives. And, the Biden administration's focus only on "white supremacy" and not one mention of Islamic terrorism in their report means that they aren't after violence prevention but looking instead to crackdown on political opposition. Because to them, all Trump supporters are far-right extremists.

Here is just one example of many of the Left making Trump and his supporters out to be violent extremists:

NEW VIDEO #TrumpsNewArmy



On January 20th Donald Trump will no longer be The Commander in Chief.



He will lose control of the U.S. Armed Forces and take control of a NEW ARMY.

Tom Elliott on Twitter compiled a few examples of Biden's Department of Homeland Security warning of nonexistant "white supremacist" attacks.

This will be at least the 4th time the Biden Admin's @DHSgov has predicted "white supremacists" are planning violent attacks.



Thus far they're 0-3

One of these warnings suggested "white supremacists" were going to do something at the anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre. But nothing happened. The only thing that did happen was a group of black nationalists marched in the streets with guns, and at one point, stopped for an enlightening and progressive speech by one of the marchers who said there would come a day when they will "kill everything white in sight."

"We will kill everything White in sight."

The Left will continue their narrative no matter how much their hypocrisy is evident. So don't decry it. They aren't interested in coming together, discovering truth, or justice for that matter. They won't listen to you, and they don't care about your moral objections. They only want one thing, and you're in their way.