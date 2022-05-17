LIVE RESULTS: Primaries in Multiple Key States

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: May 17, 2022 7:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
LIVE RESULTS: Primaries in Multiple Key States

Source: Townhall Media

If it's a Tuesday, lately, it's primary night somewhere in America. This week, contests will play out in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Kentucky, on the eastern half of the country and in Idaho, and Oregon out west. As usual, live updates from each race in these states can be found below.

Among the races Townhall is watching closely Tuesday night are the Pennsylvania GOP primary for U.S. Senate to replace retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey and the North Carolina GOP Primary for the state's 11th Congressional District where embattled incumbent Rep. Madison Cawthorn faces seven challengers, including one endorsed by U.S. Senator Thom Tillis.

The Democrat race for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania also took a turn this week as one candidate — current Lt. Governor John Fetterman — remains hospitalized after suffering a stroke over the weekend and was set to undergo surgery to install a pacemaker Tuesday as his party's voters turned out to decide who will challenge the Republican nominee in November. 

Tuesday night will also see more than two-dozen Republican candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump — some running opposed, some not — face voters. Trump's 2022 primary endorsement record stands at 58-1 before Tuesday's races, and recent attacks on the 45th President of the United States and his supporters as "Ultra MAGA" have only served to energize the base he represents. So pop the popcorn and stay tuned here and to Townhall.com all night for the latest live results and analysis for key races from coast to coast.

Editor's Note: Republicans must take back Congress in 2022 to save America from the Democrats' woke, socialist agenda.

Join Townhall VIP and support our effort to expose the left's destructive policies as conservatives fight to save our country. Use promo code REDWAVE to get 25% off VIP membership!

Pennsylvania

North Carolina

Kentucky

Idaho

Oregon

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Tucker Carlson Invited Chuck Schumer On His Show. This Is How Schumer Responded.
Julio Rosas

Dems' Shooting Blame Game Shamelessly Comes for Steve Scalise
Rebecca Downs
Bill Maher's Take on the Supreme Court and Abortion Will Probably Shock You
Matt Vespa
Former Fed Chairman Rips Biden's Plan to Redistribute Student Loans
Katie Pavlich
What's Interesting About the Rolling Stone Reporter Who Says Buffalo Shooter Is a 'Mainstream Republican'
Matt Vespa
What's With All These Democrats Stroking Out All of a Sudden?
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular