PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS: OHIO AND INDIANA

It's primary day in Ohio and Indiana as the 2022 midterm elections get heated up, including contentious races in the GOP primary for U.S. Senate in Ohio as well as Indiana congressional seats. As polls close — 7:30pm ET in Ohio with results set to begin posting by 8:00pm ET — and 6:00pm local time in Indiana as 12 of the state's 92 counties lie in the Central Time Zone while the rest of the state is in the Eastern Time Zone. Pop the popcorn, sit back, and watch as voters make their choices for who will represent their party in little more than six month's time.