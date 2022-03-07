Kurt Schlichter
Schlichter: It's Not Worth American Lives

Posted: Mar 07, 2022 11:15 AM
Source: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

In today's episode, Kurt gives his thoughts on the Russia-Ukraine war. From the information coming out of Eastern Europe to the U.S. supplying Ukraine with lethal aid and the Russia-China relationship tightening, Kurt addresses it all. Bottom line: We need a solution not to be on the edge of nuclear war. 

In today's episode, Kurt gives his thoughts on the Russia-Ukraine war. From the information coming out of Eastern Europe to the U.S. supplying Ukraine with lethal aid and the Russia-China relationship tightening, Kurt addresses it all. Bottom line: We need a solution not to be on the edge of nuclear war.

WARNING: CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

