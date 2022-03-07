Schlichter: It's Not Worth American Lives

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his "Unredacted" podcast! His unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast is for our valued Townhall VIP members. If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code AMERICAFIRST to get 25% off your membership, support our conservative journalism, and never miss a show!

In today's episode, Kurt gives his thoughts on the Russia-Ukraine war. From the information coming out of Eastern Europe to the U.S. supplying Ukraine with lethal aid and the Russia-China relationship tightening, Kurt addresses it all. Bottom line: We need a solution not to be on the edge of nuclear war.