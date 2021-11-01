VIP

Schlichter: How Did We Get Here?

|
Posted: Nov 01, 2021 10:55 AM
Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," for Townhall VIP members! If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code FIGHTBACK to get 25% off a membership so that you never miss a show!

On today's episode of "Unredacted," Kurt discusses President *'s trip to the Vatican, wonders how much longer the American people can ignore that "Dr." Jill is controlling old Joe, rips The Lincoln Project for their fake, white supremacist stunt at a Glenn Youngkin event to take the heat off of Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe, and what it means if Terry wins. 

Warning: Contains Strong, Explicit Language

