Schlichter: A War We Have to Win

On today's episode of "Unredacted," Kurt talks about the Alec Baldwin shooting and attending the Claremont Institute's Annual Gala in Huntington Beach, California, where Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spoke as the honoree. Kurt also addresses the nation's supply-chain crisis and breaks down Gov. DeSantis' amazing speech, as well as urges Florida and conservatives to keep fighting against the Big Government Left. It's a war we have to win.