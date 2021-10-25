Conservatism
VIP

Schlichter: A War We Have to Win

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Oct 25, 2021 10:45 AM
Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," for Townhall VIP members! If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code FIGHTBACK to get 25% off a membership so that you never miss a show!

On today's episode of "Unredacted," Kurt talks about the Alec Baldwin shooting and attending the Claremont Institute's Annual Gala in Huntington Beach, California, where Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spoke as the honoree. Kurt also addresses the nation's supply-chain crisis and breaks down Gov. DeSantis' amazing speech, as well as urges Florida and conservatives to keep fighting against the Big Government Left. It's a war we have to win.

Warning: Contains Strong, Explicit Language

