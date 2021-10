Kurt Schlichter is back with his good friend Drew Matich for the latest episode of his exclusive Townhall VIP podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter."

Today, Kurt and Drew discuss the absence of Vice President Kamala Harris as the country continues to spin out of control, why a medical emergency with Kurt's dog caused him to miss last week's episode, why the American people should not enlist in the military, why Donald Trump needs to be challenged in 2024 if he decides to run and much more.