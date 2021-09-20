Kurt Schlichter
VIP

Schlichter: The Predictable California Recall

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Sep 20, 2021 11:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Schlichter: The Predictable California Recall

Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," for Townhall VIP members! If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code FIGHTBACK to get 25% off a membership so that you never miss a show!

In today's episode, Kurt is joined by special guests Drew Matich and Larry O'Connor. They discuss the results of the California recall, Larry Elder's candidacy, and how the citizens of California are going to get exactly when they voted for in Governor Hairstyle.

Warning: Contains Strong, Explicit Language

Did Fauci Really Say More Kids Have Died of COVID Than the Flu?
Matt Vespa
Biden Just Ensured His Border Crisis Will Get Worse
Katie Pavlich
Biden Has Lost the Middle...But a Lingering Question Remains
Matt Vespa
Supreme Court to Hear Major Abortion Challenge in December
Reagan McCarthy
Kyrsten Sinema Reportedly Gave Biden an 'Ultimatum' on Infrastructure Plan
Leah Barkoukis
GOP Governors Demand President Biden Acknowledge Border Crisis
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular